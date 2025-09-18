We’ve Got You, Fans! Chicago Fire FC Gifts One-Month of MLS Season Pass To All Chicagoans For Long-Awaited Playoff Push

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Chicago Fire FC fights for its first MLS Playoff berth since 2017, the Club is inviting all Chicagoans to join the ride for the rest of the season. Apple and the Fire are offering a one-month free trial to stream matches and experience every heart-pounding moment of the playoff hunt.

Starting today through Sept. 20, fans can text “FIREUP” to 24258 to sign up and claim their one-month free trial, which will allow them to watch every Chicago Fire match live with no blackouts. The subscription is valid for anyone without a current MLS Season Pass subscription. Whether they’re lifelong supporters or just joining the ride, Chicago sports fans can now be part of the action as the Fire – currently sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference with 42 points – battles for a coveted playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of this Club,” said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. “The momentum we’re feeling right now – from our push toward the playoffs to the excitement around our newly announced privately funded downtown stadium – is electric. We want every Chicagoan to be part of it. This offer is our way of saying: We appreciate you, you are part of our Club, and we want you with us every step of the way.”

With five regular season matches remaining, the Fire faces a critical run of games including home showdowns against Columbus Crew (Sept. 27) and Toronto FC (Oct. 4), plus road tests at Minnesota United (Sept. 20), Inter Miami (Sept. 30), and New England Revolution (Oct. 18). To see the action in person, tickets for the remaining home games are available at chicagofirefc.com .

Offer Details

Terms apply. 1 month free then renews at your region’s price per month.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League’s first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. Chicago Fire FC’s affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club’s charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com .

About MLS Season Pass On AppleTV

About MLS Season Pass on Apple TV MLS Season Pass on Apple TV features every MLS game with no blackouts in more than 100 countries, with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more — including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Contact:

firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3565525-a807-406e-8ad1-e032f11d650f