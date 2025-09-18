Stefani Seek Shares Her New Book and Coaching with Celebrities at the Harvest Emmys Gifting Lounge

Beverly Hills, CA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best-selling author and certified coach Stefani Seek was featured at the Harvest Celebrity Emmys Gifting Lounge in Beverly Hills, where she introduced her new book, Your Love Compass: A Woman’s Unconventional Guide to Dating & Relationships (Gatekeeper Press), to more than 120 celebrity guests. The event was produced by Heather Marianna, CEO of The Marianna Group. Each guest received a signed copy of the book as well as a complimentary hour of confidential love or life coaching with Stefani Seek.



Stefani Seek with actor and musician Joe Anselm at the Harvest Celebrity Emmys Gifting Lounge. (Photo: Rony Armas Photography)

Although the book was written primarily for women, the response from men at the event was notable. Many accepted copies as gifts for the women in their lives, daughters, friends, nieces, or partners, beginning new chapters in their search for love. Stefani shared that seeing men embrace the value of the book for the women around them was both refreshing and affirming of her work’s broader impact.

Stefani is the CEO of Seek Love LLC and an emerging television personality, currently filming Women Rising: Midwest, a new talk show infused with the mission of empowering women, produced by Scott & Rhonda Farber. She has also been a featured guest on national podcasts, including Stall Talk, Life Changes Channel, and The Dallas Daily Show. Her approach emphasizes that both women and men can create the love lives they desire by first practicing self-love and shifting negative self-talk and limiting beliefs into intentional, empowering thoughts.



Stefani Seek with Christiana Leucas at the Harvest Celebrity Emmys event in Beverly Hills.

Central to her practice is her proprietary 5V Method, which guides clients in becoming intentional creators not only in love but also across all areas of life. Drawing from her 25 years as an executive sales leader in global organizations, Stefani Seek blends professional communication expertise with personal insight to coach a wide range of clients, including executives, celebrities, and everyday individuals navigating transitions such as divorce or loss.

Stefani offers her Love Compass Coaching Circle course and guided program for women, along with opportunities for both women and men to explore private one-on-one coaching.

She is based in St. Louis, Missouri, where she continues to expand her reach as an author, coach, and media personality.



