REALTORS® Embrace AI, Digital Tools to Enhance Client Service, NAR Survey Finds

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agents who are REALTORS® are leaning into artificial intelligence while continuing to rely on digital tools such as eSignature, social media, and drone photography to serve their clients, according to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2025 Technology Survey. The report surveyed NAR members to better understand how technology is shaping real estate and how agents view its role in their businesses.

“These results show a profession that is adapting quickly to technological change while prioritizing client satisfaction,” said NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz. “Technology continues to be a powerful force in real estate, driving efficiency and marketing innovation. But at the heart of it all remains the trusted relationship between the agent and client.”

Key Findings from the 2025 Technology Survey:

Top Tools in Use

eSignature (79%) remains the most widely used technology by agents who are REALTORS ® , followed closely by social media at 75%

, followed closely by social media at 75% Drone photography and video are used by 52% of agents, while 46% report using AI-generated content (e.g., for listing descriptions)

Artificial Intelligence

How often agents use AI tools: 20% use them daily, 22% weekly, 27% a few times a month, and 32% have not yet used AI in their business

20% use them daily, 22% weekly, 27% a few times a month, and 32% have not yet used AI in their business Impact of AI on business: 17% reported a significantly positive impact, 33% saw a moderately positive impact, and 46% said AI had no noticeable impact

17% reported a significantly positive impact, 33% saw a moderately positive impact, and 46% said AI had no noticeable impact Top AI tools used: ChatGPT by OpenAI (58%), Gemini by Google (20%), and Copilot by Microsoft (15%)

Client Response to Technology

82% said their clients responded very positively or positively to the integration of technology in the buying and selling process

Brokerage Support

Two out of three agents either agree (38%) or strongly agree (29%) that their brokerage provides all the tech tools they need

Monthly Technology Spending

34% spend between $50–$250 per month on tech tools for their real estate business

20% spend between $251–$500 per month

24% spend over $500 per month

Cryptocurrency

One in four NAR members have either invested in cryptocurrency (14%) or plan to invest (11%)

9% have had clients ask about using cryptocurrency in real estate transactions

The 2025 Technology Survey is available at https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/realtor-technology-survey. To explore how NAR supports innovation in real estate and keeps members informed about emerging technology trends, visit NAR Tech & Innovation.

