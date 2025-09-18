Polio Vaccine Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1406.89 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polio vaccine market size was valued at USD 861.25 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 1406.89 million by 2034, rising at a 5.03% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for the polio vaccine due to increasing awareness and increasing birth rate, which further contributes to the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the polio vaccine market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a noticeable rate in the foreseeable future.

By type, the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By type, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

By application, the public segment held the largest share of the polio vaccine market in 2024.

By application, the private segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospital and clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By end-user, the public services segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Polio vaccines are designed to protect individuals from poliomyelitis or Polio. Polio is a contagious disease that primarily impacts young children, targeting the nervous system. It can cause paralysis in the spine and respiratory muscles, and in severe cases, it can be fatal. Worldwide initiatives to eliminate polio, spearheaded by groups such as the WHO and GPEI, persist in boosting the need for vaccines, particularly in areas where the disease remains or is threatened to resurge.

Governments, global health organizations, and NGOs are significantly funding vaccination initiatives, guaranteeing extensive reach in low-income regions. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the significance of vaccination, combined with regular immunization initiatives and occasional outbreaks, keeps a consistent demand for polio vaccines. The backing from global financing and robust regulatory systems also drives market growth.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Polio Vaccine Market?

Key drivers of the polio vaccine market include global campaigns to eradicate polio, government support, and the transition to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in areas that are free from polio. Advances in technology that improve vaccine production and new formulations, as well as initiatives like GAVI, which increase vaccine availability in developing countries, also contribute to market growth.

Growing R&D, public and government demand for vaccines, and strategic partnerships between manufacturers all fuel market expansion. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a partnership between the WHO, UNICEF, and other organizations, drives demand for polio vaccines through worldwide vaccination efforts and funding. The development of new oral polio vaccines (nOPV2) and improved inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) enhances immunization strategies, addresses safety concerns, and increases demand for these advanced formulations.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Polio Vaccine Market?

Increased Immunization Awareness:

Growing awareness about the importance of routine vaccinations contributes to increased demand.



Shift Towards IPV Supply:

There's been a significant increase in IPV availability, with new manufacturers achieving World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification in recent years, leading to more stable and diverse supply options.



OPV's Continued Importance:

Despite IPV growth, OPV is expected to maintain a dominant position, especially in regions like the Asia Pacific, because of its simplicity of administration and cost-effectiveness in controlling the spread of the virus.



VDPV Concerns:

The rising threat of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) outbreaks is creating opportunities for targeted vaccination strategies.



Focus on Eradication:

Companies are scaling up production to align with global goals to eradicate polio, with collaborations with local players in developing and densely populated countries like India.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Polio Vaccine Market?

The key growth challenges of the polio vaccine market include a limited manufacturing base, supply chain vulnerability, and disruption issues like regulatory hurdles, natural disasters, and technical problems. Scaling up production for new biological products like the Inactivated polio vaccine leads to a shortage and forces the reprioritization of vaccine allocation. Other key growth challenges are manufacturer departure, further straining the supply, epidemiological and policy challenges like VDPV outbreaks, evolving epidemiology, policy frameworks, logistical and financial challenges like insufficient funding, and limited and poor coordination and access to supply further restrict the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Polio Vaccine Market in 2024?

North America dominated the polio vaccine market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the government support through polices of the US and Canadian governments for polio vaccine drives, which contribute to increasing awareness and increasing demand for the market. The public health awareness of the need for polio vaccines and the high immunity level of the population in North America also led to increased demand for the market.

The CDC recommends all children receive four doses of IPV before or at school entry to ensure continued protection. Many U.S. states have laws requiring specific vaccinations, including polio, for children entering childcare or public schools. These factors contribute to the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Polio Vaccine Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific has seen significant growth in the polio vaccine market in the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising birth rates and the expanding population, which increases the government initiatives and support for vaccination programs, and raises public awareness about the importance of immunization in the region, supporting the growth of the market.

The international efforts, like those from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), are driving the demand and supply of vaccines in the region. There's an ongoing focus on developing advanced vaccine formulations, such as novel oral poliovirus type 2 (nOPV2), to address circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus. These factors support the growth and expansion of the market.

Segmental Insight

By Type,

The inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) is gaining preference in many countries due to its safety profile, as it uses killed poliovirus and eliminates the risk of vaccine-derived infections. Administered via injection, it is more expensive than oral vaccines but offers long-term immunity. Its adoption is growing, particularly in developed regions and global immunization programs that emphasize eradication strategies with higher safety standards.

The oral polio vaccine (OPV) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) remains a cornerstone in mass immunization campaigns, especially in developing countries, due to its low cost, ease of administration, and suitability for large-scale public health drives. While OPV is highly effective in reducing polio prevalence, concerns over vaccine-derived poliovirus strains have led some regions to gradually phase it out in favor of IPV. However, it continues to dominate in resource-limited settings.

By Application,

The public segment held the largest share of the polio vaccine market in 2024. Public application accounts for the majority of polio vaccine distribution, driven by government immunization campaigns, global health initiatives, and support from organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, and GAVI. Mass vaccination programs in developing regions continue to rely heavily on OPV, while many developed nations integrate IPV into their national immunization schedules, ensuring widespread coverage and progress toward eradication.

The private segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Private application involves vaccine administration through private healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. This segment is more prominent in urban areas and developed countries where individuals seek personalized healthcare services. IPV demand is especially strong here, as parents and caregivers increasingly prefer vaccines with a higher safety margin. The private sector also plays a key role in supplementing public campaigns in countries with mixed healthcare systems.

By End-User,

The hospital and clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. Hospitals and clinics are critical end-use settings for polio vaccination, offering both IPV and OPV under structured immunization programs. They provide reliable vaccination services, patient monitoring, and long-term follow-ups, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas. In developed countries, hospitals and private pediatric clinics are the primary channels for IPV distribution, ensuring safe and effective immunization.

The public services segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Public services represent the largest channel for vaccine administration, particularly in developing nations. This includes vaccination drives conducted through mobile camps, community health centers, and government-led outreach programs. These services are vital for reaching rural and underserved populations. Global eradication campaigns also rely heavily on public health infrastructure to administer OPV during National Immunization Days and emergency responses to outbreaks.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Sudan initiated a new polio vaccination campaign to protect children under five from poliovirus. This effort comes in response to the ongoing challenges posed by recent outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) found in the country. These developments highlight the continued need for the global polio vaccine market.

In April 2024, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. announced that its Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated, Sabin Strains (Five-Dose), also called msIPV, received approval for market use from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This approval marks a significant step forward in the fight against polio, particularly by boosting vaccination efforts within China and potentially benefiting other regions as well.

Polio Vaccine Market Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

BIO-MED

HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)

Oral polio vaccine (OPV)

By Application

Public

Private

By End-user

Hospital & clinics

Public services

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





