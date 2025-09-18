Hakan Çalhanoğlu and My Lovely Planet Launch the “Çalhanoğlu Forest”: 50 Soccer Fields of Trees in Turkey

New York NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, they launch the #PlayForTurkey campaign, where trees planted in the game are also planted in real life.

My Lovely Planet (MLP), the Web3 mobile game that transforms gameplay into real-world impact, has announced a major partnership with international football star Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his wife Sinem Çalhanoğlu. Together, they are launching the Çalhanoğlu Forest, a large-scale reforestation initiative in Turkey, where every in-game action contributes to planting real trees.

“Football has given me so much, and now I want to give something back, not just to my country, but to the world,” said Hakan Çalhanoğlu. “With My Lovely Planet, fans can have fun and directly join me in bringing impact while enjoying the game. Together, we can make gaming meaningful.”

My Lovely Planet is no ordinary mobile game. Built by the gaming veterans behind Candy Crush, Royal Match, and Fortnite, and selected by Google (#WeArePlay), the game combines world-class entertainment with a powerful mission: every in-game achievement funds the planting of real trees. Designed to be as addictive and fun as Candy Crush, My Lovely Planet adds a unique twist, players actively contribute to the fight against climate change simply by playing.

“We’re building more than a game. We’re building a movement where entertainment fuels real-world action. The Kuşadası project is just the beginning – and partnering with Hakan allows us to inspire millions of fans to make a difference, one download at a time,” said Clément Le Bras, Founder and CEO of My Lovely Planet.

The Çalhanoğlu Forest: Rebuilding After the Fires

The first project under this partnership will take place on the reforestation site in Kuşadası, Aydın Province, an area devastated by a forest fire on June 29, 2024. The project will be led on site with the Turkish Tohum Association (Tohum Eğitim Kültür ve Doğa Derneği).

Phase 2: Now it's your turn! Play the game and plant your own tree alongside Hakan and Sinem Çalhanoğlu's. The more you play My Lovely Planet, the more trees will grow together!

Species Mix: To ensure longevity of the trees, only native resilient tree species are planted including Turkish pine (Pinus brutia), oak (Quercus spp.), and select fruit/value trees

Each project is carried out with professional site preparation, active community involvement, and long-term monitoring to ensure lasting success.

Through the #PlayForTurkey campaign, trees planted in the game will result in real trees being planted in the Çalhanoğlu Forest.





On top of that, many more exciting surprises are coming soon, making it clear that gaming can be both fun and meaningful.

About My Lovely Planet

My Lovely Planet (MLP) is a pioneering Web3 Mobile Game that fuses addictive, social gameplay with tangible climate action. Developed by a team of gaming veterans from Candy Crush, Royal Match, and Fortnite, and selected by Google (#WeArePlay), MLP is on a mission to prove that fun and purpose can go hand in hand. Every in-game achievement translates into real trees planted, making entertainment a force for global good.

My Lovely Planet Official Links: Website | Instagram | App Store | Google Play

Media Contact

Clément Le Bras, CEO

clement@mylovelyplanet.org

