BRIGHT MLS AND OCUSELL ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO SIMPLIFY MULTI-MLS REAL ESTATE LISTING

(North Bethesda, Md. and Cincinnati, Ohio), Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS, the nation’s largest multiple listing service (MLS) and Ocusell, the leading next-generation multi-MLS listing management platform, today announced they have formed a joint venture to co-develop and license advanced technology solutions and services for brokers, agents and MLSs. Products are expected to be available through the joint venture later this year.

Empowering brokers with the industry’s first unified source for listing solutions

Through Bright and Ocusell’s joint venture, brokers and agents will gain access to more powerful tools to manage and analyze listings, drive affiliated services business, and serve clients more effectively from the familiarity of their own broker portal if they choose. MLSs will now have a choice to adopt proven, scalable technology solutions, developed by industry leaders focused on their unique needs that increase flexibility, boost reliability and make it easier for their subscribers to create new listings.

Leveraging each company's proven technology and complementary relationships, the partnership will initially focus on broker and MLS-facing tools to solve the most difficult challenges associated with doing business in multiple markets and across multiple MLS platforms with different rules. Instead of relying upon multiple different vendors and partners for listing creation, compliance and analytics, Bright and Ocusell’s joint venture will empower brokers with the industry’s first one-stop-shop for solutions that simplify listing entry across multiple MLSs.

Notably, the joint venture will incorporate Ocusell’s List+TM tool for brokers and (ETLs) into Bright Listing Manager, the direct-entry tool for MLSs within the new suite of Bright Solutions SaaS products. This will enable brokers and MLSs to more easily onboard new customers across multiple systems and products seamlessly, simplifying listing entry across multiple MLSs, while ensuring all listings are delivered and published in each client’s primary system of record across multiple geographies.

AI-forward tools that boost efficiency, transparency, and reliability across the real estate ecosystem

“Our joint venture with Ocusell is part of our vision of breaking down barriers to create a smarter, more efficient marketplace, where brokers have the tools they need to compete as the landscape evolves,” said Brian Donnellan, CEO of Bright MLS. “We are working together to demonstrate how the MLS can be part of the solution, helping to reduce redundant technologies and make it easier for MLS subscribers to work across platforms, and we’re offering other MLSs the opportunity to join us in challenging the status quo.”

“Through this partnership, we are proving that a unified MLS vision is not just a concept, but a reality,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell. “Listings are the oil of the real estate business. By working with the nation's largest MLSs and brokerages, we are eliminating friction points and empowering brokerages with a single, intelligent process for distributing all their critical listing data simultaneously across multiple MLSs. This is the future of the industry, and it's happening now."

With more than 100,000 subscribers in one of the nation’s most dynamic and economically diverse housing markets and over $112 billion in sales facilitated in 2024, Bright has consistently been at the forefront of MLS modernization, transparency and collaboration. This includes participation with other JV partners, such as REdistribute, the leading provider of directly sourced MLS real estate data. The company recently launched Bright Solutions, a new suite of technology products designed to help brokers, agents, associations, and MLSs across the country meet the challenges of a rapidly changing real estate landscape. Ocusell’s network delivers speed to market for these new products.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia—and the District of Columbia. In 2024 alone, Bright powered more than 430,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company’s new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

About Ocusell

Ocusell® is trusted by the nation’s largest MLSs, leading brokerages, and top-performing teams to simplify how listings are created, reviewed, managed and published. Our integrated listing ecosystem reduces friction, improves efficiency, and works seamlessly across every role. With real-time rule validation, multi-MLS workflows, and AI that handles the heavy lifting, your team gets more done. Ocusell List™ enables brokers and MLSs to manage and publish listings across multiple MLSs from a single interface—auto-filling data, validating fields, and enforcing rules without replacing your tech stack. List Plus™ adds structure and visibility, letting teams manage permissions, assign roles, and track progress in real time from one central hub. Get more with Ocusell™. Learn more and reach us at Ocusell.com.