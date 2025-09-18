Biotechnology Market Size Surges Toward USD 5.71 Trillion as Biologics Demand Grows

New York, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global biotechnology market is estimated to register an impressive CAGR of 13.90% from 2025 to 2034. The market projected the valuation at USD 2.02 trillion in 2026 and is likely to be valued at USD 5.71 trillion by 2034. The expansion of agriculture applications, growing chronic diseases, and strong preference for biologics drive the market growth.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1450

Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the biotechnology market is valued at USD 1,770 billion in 2025.

It is expected to be worth more than USD 5,710 billion by 2034.

The sector is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 13.90% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held the largest market share of 37.42% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the bio-pharmacy segment contributed the highest market share of 42% in 2024.

By application, bio-informatics segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period

By technology, the tissue engineering and regeneration segment generated the major market share of 19.17% in 2024.

By technology, the chromatography segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period





Global Biotechnology Market Size by Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Application 2022 2023 2024 Bio-pharmacy 507.57 575.26 652.56 Bio-industries 298.88 335.41 376.75 Bio-services 91.91 99.30 107.38 Bio-agriculture 253.40 286.43 324.06 Bio-informatics 72.55 82.23 93.04



Global Biotechnology Market Size by Technology, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Technology 2022 2023 2024 Fermentation 103.04 116.39 131.58 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration 236.90 265.50 297.81 PCR Technology 63.08 70.78 79.49 Nanobiotechnology 120.60 136.14 153.82 Chromatography 43.28 49.24 56.07 Spectroscopy 30.41 33.61 37.18 Cell-Based Assay 157.35 178.64 203.01 DNA Sequencing 203.70 229.01 257.70 Others 265.94 299.31 337.14



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1450

Biotechnology Market Overview

Biotechnology is a technology-based biology that uses living organisms with advanced engineering techniques. It helps in creating solutions in areas like food production, agriculture, medicine, and industry by using principles from science, biology, & engineering. It applies to living organisms and biological systems. Biotechnology helps in the development of new medications, creating genetically modified crops, manufacturing new chemicals, developing new diagnostic tools, manufacturing biofuels, and developing bioremediation techniques.

What are the Key Applications of Biotechnology?

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals : Development of vaccines , gene therapies , personalized medicine , and biologic drugs to treat diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

: , , , and biologic drugs to treat diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. Agriculture : Genetic modification of crops for improved yield, pest resistance, drought tolerance, and enhanced nutritional content.

: Genetic modification of crops for improved yield, pest resistance, drought tolerance, and enhanced nutritional content. Industrial Biotechnology : Use of microorganisms and enzymes in the production of biofuels , biodegradable plastics , and other environmentally friendly industrial products.

: Use of microorganisms and enzymes in the production of , , and other environmentally friendly industrial products. Environmental Biotechnology : Bioremediation techniques to clean up pollutants, waste treatment, and the development of sustainable agricultural practices.

: Bioremediation techniques to clean up pollutants, waste treatment, and the development of sustainable agricultural practices. Food Biotechnology : Improvement of food quality and safety through fermentation, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and the development of functional foods .

: Improvement of food quality and safety through fermentation, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and the . Forensic Science : DNA profiling and genetic fingerprinting are used in criminal investigations, paternity testing, and identification.

: DNA profiling and genetic fingerprinting are used in criminal investigations, paternity testing, and identification. Marine Biotechnology:Exploration of marine organisms for novel compounds with pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and industrial applications



Biotechnology Trends That Are Shaping the Future of Healthcare and Beyond?

Growth of Cell and Gene Therapy : Advancements in gene editing and cell-based treatments are driving personalized medicine , offering potential cures for genetic disorders and cancers. This trend is transforming therapeutic approaches with highly targeted and effective solutions.

: Advancements in and cell-based treatments are driving , offering potential cures for genetic disorders and cancers. This trend is transforming therapeutic approaches with highly targeted and effective solutions. Expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotech : Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are accelerating drug discovery and development by analyzing vast datasets to identify new drug candidates and optimize clinical trials . This integration improves efficiency and reduces time-to-market for new therapies.

: (AI) and are accelerating and development by analyzing vast datasets to identify new drug candidates and optimize . This integration improves efficiency and reduces time-to-market for new therapies. Rise of Precision Medicine : Biotechnology is enabling treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles, improving patient outcomes and minimizing side effects. Precision medicine is becoming a standard approach in oncology and rare disease management.

: Biotechnology is enabling treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles, improving patient outcomes and minimizing side effects. is becoming a standard approach in and rare disease management. Increased Focus on Biomanufacturing and Scalability : Innovations in bioprocessing and manufacturing are making biologics more cost-effective and accessible, supporting the growing demand for complex biologic drugs worldwide. This trend helps meet global healthcare needs efficiently.

: Innovations in bioprocessing and manufacturing are making more cost-effective and accessible, supporting the growing demand for complex biologic drugs worldwide. This trend helps meet global healthcare needs efficiently. Growth in Immunotherapy and Cancer Vaccines: Immunotherapies and therapeutic cancer vaccines are gaining prominence as they harness the body’s immune system to fight diseases. These treatments offer new hope for patients with previously untreatable cancers and chronic illnesses.



What are the Different Techniques in Biotechnology?

Techniques Function Application Recombinant DNA Technology Combining or altering DNA to create new genetic combinations. Vaccine development

Disease diagnosis

Genetically modified crops

Gene therapy Gel Electrophoresis Segregate charged molecules like protein, DNA, & RNA. Vaccine quality control

Protein purification

PCR analysis

Paternity testing

Disease diagnosis

DNA fingerprinting DNA Sequencing Revelation of the genetic code Pharmacogenomics

Genetic research

Drug discovery

Vaccine development

Agriculture CRISPR-Cas9 Editing genomes Cancer treatment

Drug development

Plant breeding

Disease diagnostics

Gene therapy Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplify DNA Forensic

Screening for various diseases

Research



What is the Opportunity for the Biotechnology Market?

Growing Healthcare Sector Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer, & diabetes increases demand for biopharmaceuticals. The strong focus on personalised medicine and the adoption of cell & gene therapies increase demand for biopharmaceuticals. The growing development of precision medicine and increasing production of biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies increases demand for biotechnology.

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and the increasing production of innovative vaccines increase demand for biotechnology. The strong focus on the prevention of public health problems and the increasing development of targeted drugs increases demand for biotechnology. The growing healthcare sector creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biotechnology-market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Growing cases of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes are fueling demand for biotechnology-driven treatments.

Growing cases of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes are fueling demand for biotechnology-driven treatments. Strong Adoption of Biologics: Biologics and biosimilars are increasingly favored due to their effectiveness and reduced side effects.

Biologics and biosimilars are increasingly favored due to their effectiveness and reduced side effects. Advancements in Precision Medicine & Gene Therapies: Personalized treatment approaches are improving outcomes and expanding biotech adoption.

Personalized treatment approaches are improving outcomes and expanding biotech adoption. Integration of AI & Digital Tools: AI-driven platforms are accelerating drug discovery, clinical trials, and manufacturing optimization.

AI-driven platforms are accelerating drug discovery, clinical trials, and manufacturing optimization. Growing Investments & Partnerships: Increased funding from governments and venture capital is strengthening the biotech innovation pipeline.



Market Restraints

High R&D Costs: Drug development remains lengthy and expensive, with high failure rates.

Drug development remains lengthy and expensive, with high failure rates. Regulatory Complexity: Stringent and fragmented regulations across regions delay product launches.

Stringent and fragmented regulations across regions delay product launches. Safety Concerns in Advanced Therapies: Gene and cell therapy risks raise clinical and ethical challenges.

Gene and cell therapy risks raise clinical and ethical challenges. Infrastructure Gaps in Emerging Markets: Lack of advanced facilities and skilled workforce slows adoption in certain regions.

What is the Limitation for the Biotechnology Market?

High Research & Development Cost Limits Market Expansion

Despite several benefits of biotechnology, the high cost of research & development restricts the market growth. Factors like high-rate failures, complex science, long times for development, specialized manufacturing techniques, fragmented regulatory environments, and various development stages are responsible for the high development cost. The multi-year development process and low success rate increase the cost.

The specialized manufacturing facilities and the need for extensive testing increase the cost. The need for a highly skilled workforce and extensive data collection requires a high cost. The interdependency of development stages and the need for specialized infrastructure increase the cost. The high research & development cost hampers the growth of the market.

Biotechnology Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 1.55 Trillion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.77 Trillion Market Size in 2031 USD 3.89 Trillion Market Size by 2034 USD 5.71 Trillion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 13.90% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 316.41 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 1,028.07 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Application, Technology, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Lonza, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, CELGENE Corporation, Sanofi, Abbott, Novartis AG, and Others.



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Case Study: How CRISPR and Biomanufacturing Are Driving Biotechnology Growth

One powerful example of biotechnology’s market momentum comes from India’s launch of genome-edited rice varieties, Pusa DST Rice 1 and DPR Rice 100, in 2025. Developed using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, these crops conserve water, boost productivity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making them highly suitable for climate-stressed environments. This innovation not only strengthens food security but also highlights the rising importance of bio-agriculture—a segment projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

On the healthcare side, biopharmaceutical companies are leveraging advanced biomanufacturing to scale production of biologics and cell therapies more efficiently. For example, global leaders like Lonza and Pfizer have implemented continuous bioprocessing and single-use technologies to meet surging demand for monoclonal antibodies and precision medicine treatments. These innovations directly reflect market trends such as biomanufacturing scalability and rising demand for biologics, both of which are fueling the biotechnology market’s surge toward USD 5.71 trillion by 2034.

This case illustrates how agriculture biotechnology and healthcare biopharma are working in parallel to expand the industry’s footprint. With North America driving early adoption and Asia Pacific investing heavily in both biotech crops and advanced therapies, the case underscores why these two regions are central to the market’s long-term growth trajectory.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

How big is the U.S. Biotechnology Market?

The U.S. biotechnology market size is calculated at USD 316.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,028.07 billion by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 14% from 2025 to 2034.

Why did North America Dominate the Biotechnology Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The supportive regulatory environment and presence of advanced technologies like synthetic biology, AI, & genomics increase the adoption of biotechnology. The growing creation of new biopharmaceuticals and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases increase demand for biotechnology. The ongoing advancements like cell biology-based platforms, genomics, & proteomics, and the focus on biopharmaceutical development, drive the overall market growth.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its robust ecosystem of world-class research institutions, abundant funding from venture capital and government agencies, and a strong talent pool of scientists and innovators. This is supported by advanced infrastructure, a supportive regulatory environment with the FDA’s accelerated approval pathways, and stringent intellectual property protections that encourage innovation. Additionally, the large and sophisticated healthcare market in the U.S. drives high demand for cutting-edge biotech products, while major biotech hubs like Boston and San Francisco foster collaboration and commercialization, collectively cementing the country’s leadership in biotechnology.

How does the Asia Pacific experience the Fastest Growth in the Biotechnology Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on personalised medicine and increasing demand for biopharma increases demand for biotechnology. The stringent government policies and high investment in biotechnology research help the market growth. The growing expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the increasing need for modified crops increase demand for biotechnology. The presence of advanced technologies like monoclonal antibodies & CRISPR, and focus on enhancing crop productivity, increases demand for biotechnology, supporting the overall market growth.

China is a major player in the regional market by heavily investing in biotech research and infrastructure, supported by strong government policies and funding initiatives aimed at innovation and commercialization. Its vast population provides a large market for biotech products and clinical trials, while increasing healthcare demands drive the development of advanced therapies and diagnostics. Additionally, China has rapidly expanded its skilled workforce and fostered collaboration between academia, industry, and government, enabling accelerated growth and competitive advancements in biopharmaceuticals, genomics, and precision medicine across the region.

Application Analysis:

Bio-pharmacy

Bio-industries

Bio-services

Bio-agriculture

Bio-informatics



Which Application Dominated the Biotechnology Market?

The bio-pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of diseases like autoimmune disorders, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes increases demand for bio-pharmacy. The strong focus on personalised medicine and increasing production of monoclonal antibodies increases the adoption of bio-pharmacy.

The focus on lowering the side effects of medicines and the rising demand for biological drugs drive the overall growth of the market. With the increasing incidence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders worldwide, there is a rising demand for innovative therapies that bio-pharmaceuticals are uniquely positioned to provide.

The bio-agriculture segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer demand for residue-free foods and increasing soil degradation increase demand for biotechnology. The strong focus on sustainable farming practices and the growing production of food increases demand for bio-agriculture. The growing production of climate-resilient crops and nutritionally enhanced crops increases the adoption of bio-agriculture. The strong focus on food security and growing investment in bio-agriculture support the overall growth of the market.

Technology Analysis:

Fermentation

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

Nanobiotechnology

Chromatography

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Cell Based Assay

DNA Sequencing

Others



How does the Tissue Engineering & Regeneration hold the Largest Biotechnology Market Share?

The tissue engineering and regeneration segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the shortage of donor organs increase demand for tissue engineering & regeneration. The growing risk of degenerative diseases and an aging population increases demand for tissue engineering & regeneration. The growing musculoskeletal disorders and the increasing number of clinical trials increase demand for tissue regeneration, driving the overall growth of the market.

The chromatography segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing production of cell therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and biosimilars increases the adoption of chromatography. The growing manufacturing of drugs and the growth in personalised medicine increase demand for chromatography. The strong focus on precision medicine and technological advancements like LC-MS & HPLC supports the overall growth of the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Who Are the Leading Players Shaping the Biotechnology Market?

Lonza - Lonza is a global leader in providing integrated biotech solutions, including custom manufacturing of biologics and cell and gene therapies.

- Lonza is a global leader in providing integrated biotech solutions, including custom manufacturing of biologics and cell and gene therapies. AstraZeneca - focuses on the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases.

focuses on the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases. Pfizer Inc. - Pfizer Inc. offers a broad portfolio of biotechnology-based medicines, including vaccines and biologics for various therapeutic areas.

- Pfizer Inc. offers a broad portfolio of biotechnology-based medicines, including vaccines and biologics for various therapeutic areas. Gilead Sciences Inc. - Gilead Sciences specializes in antiviral therapies and cutting-edge biotechnology solutions for infectious diseases and oncology.

- Gilead Sciences specializes in antiviral therapies and cutting-edge biotechnology solutions for infectious diseases and oncology. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Roche is renowned for its biotech-driven personalized healthcare solutions, especially in cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies.

- Roche is renowned for its biotech-driven personalized healthcare solutions, especially in cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies. Biogen - Biogen is dedicated to pioneering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases through advanced biotechnological research.

- Biogen is dedicated to pioneering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases through advanced biotechnological research. CELGENE Corporation - Celgene, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb, delivers innovative biopharmaceuticals focusing on cancer and immunology treatments.

- Celgene, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb, delivers innovative biopharmaceuticals focusing on cancer and immunology treatments. Sanofi - Sanofi leverages biotechnology to develop vaccines, rare disease therapies, and innovative treatments in immunology and oncology.

- Sanofi leverages biotechnology to develop vaccines, rare disease therapies, and innovative treatments in immunology and oncology. Abbott - Abbott integrates biotechnology in its diagnostics and medical devices to improve patient outcomes and precision medicine.

- Abbott integrates biotechnology in its diagnostics and medical devices to improve patient outcomes and precision medicine. Novartis AG - Novartis utilizes biotechnology to create breakthrough therapies in oncology, immunology, and gene therapy for complex diseases.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives

The biotechnology market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation partnerships to strengthen their pipelines. Leading companies such as Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novartis are investing in biologics, gene therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery platforms.

➢ Roche’s $3.5 billion acquisition of 89bio (2025) to expand its portfolio in liver and metabolic disease treatments (Source: Reuters).

➢ Lilly’s launch of AI-powered TuneLab platform (2025) to accelerate small-molecule and oncology therapy discovery (Source: Reuters).

➢ India’s genome-edited rice initiative (2025) showcasing the expansion of biotech beyond healthcare into agriculture.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Objective Biotechnology launched the first-ever automated microinjection robot, Autoinjector, for genetic research. The system supports transgenesis experiments and gene editing. The Autoinjector can be customized for non-model species and pre-loaded with injection protocols. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)



In September 2025, Lilly launched an AI-powered platform, TuneLab, to accelerate drug discovery. The platform is used for the discovery of small-molecule therapies and the development of cancer therapies. (Source: https://www.reuters.com)



In May 2025, India launched the first genome-edited rice varieties, Pusa DST Rice 1 & DPR Rice 100. The rise uses CRISPR-Cas technology and conserves water. The technology boosts productivity and supports agricultural modernization. The technology minimizes greenhouse emissions and is suitable for climate-stressed environments. (Source: https://currentaffairs.adda247.com)



Recent Industry Development

Roche Strengthens Biotech Portfolio With $3.5 Billion Acquisition of 89bio



In September 2025, Roche announced plans to acquire U.S.-based 89bio in a deal valued at up to USD 3.5 billion. The acquisition bolsters Roche’s pipeline in liver and metabolic diseases, adding late-stage drug candidates to address non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related conditions. This move reflects the broader trend of global pharmaceutical leaders investing heavily in biotechnology-driven therapies, underscoring market momentum toward biologics, precision medicine, and chronic disease management. (Source: Reuters)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Bio-pharmacy

Bio-industries

Bio-services

Bio-agriculture

Bio-informatics



By Technology

Fermentation

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

Nanobiotechnology

Chromatography

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Cell-Based Assay

DNA Sequencing

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1450

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Environmental Biotechnology Market: Explore how biotech solutions are driving sustainable waste management, pollution control, and eco-friendly industrial processes

➡️ White Biotechnology Market: Learn how industrial biotech innovations are transforming manufacturing efficiency, biofuels, and green chemistry

➡️ Agricultural Biotechnology Market: See how genetic engineering and biotech crops are reshaping global food security and farming productivity

➡️ Red Biotechnology Market: Discover how medical biotechnology is advancing drug development, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine

➡️ Animal Biotechnology Market: Understand how biotech innovations are improving livestock health, breeding, and veterinary diagnostics

➡️ North America Marine Biotechnology Market: Examine how marine resources are fueling breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals, enzymes, and nutraceuticals

➡️ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market: Track how AI-driven analytics are accelerating biotech research, drug discovery, and precision medicine

➡️ Biotech Ingredients Market: Gain insights into the rising demand for biotech-based flavors, fragrances, enzymes, and specialty chemicals

➡️ Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market: Explore how outsourcing and CDMOs are reshaping scalable biotech production and clinical pipelines

➡️ Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market: Analyze how advanced reagents and kits are supporting biotech R&D, molecular diagnostics, and life sciences

➡️ Genetic Engineering Market: Learn how breakthroughs in CRISPR and gene editing are revolutionizing healthcare, agriculture, and industrial biotech

➡️ Biotechnology Instruments Market: Discover how cutting-edge instruments are enabling precision biotech research and laboratory automation

➡️ Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: See how CROs and outsourcing partners are driving cost efficiency and faster time-to-market

➡️ Biotech IP Monetization Platforms Market: Understand how intellectual property platforms are unlocking value in biotech patents and licensing