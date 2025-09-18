Probiotics Patent Landscape Report 2025: Opportunities in Expanding R&D Due to Rapid Patent Growth, Especially in China

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Probiotics Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 14,780 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.

This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of probiotic technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the probiotics sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in probiotic-based health, food, and therapeutic applications.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the probiotics industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the probiotics domain.



Landscape Overview



The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in probiotics, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a ninefold increase in patent filings over 14 years, with a sharp acceleration since 2015 and a peak in 2023 with over 1,505 new patents. China leads globally with 6,747 patents, followed by the United States with 3,220 patents, while Europe and South Korea also show notable contributions. The strong growth trend indicates a surge in R&D and commercial interest, with most recent filings expected to translate into new market-ready probiotic products in the coming years.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the probiotics sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The probiotics market was valued at ~$50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 7-8% CAGR through 2030. Functional foods and beverages account for 85-90% of total sales, led by dairy-based products such as yogurt and kefir. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, leads in consumption, followed by North America and Europe. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions of high R&D intensity and consumer demand, highlighting growth potential in dietary supplements and animal feed applications.



Technology Analysis Section



The technology analysis section reviews core areas in probiotic innovation, such as fermentation processes, stability enhancement, and targeted delivery systems. Top IPC categories include A61K35 (medicinal preparations containing materials of undetermined constitution), A23L33 (modifying nutritive qualities of foods; dietetic products), and C12N1 (microorganisms; compositions thereof). Leading technology trends include microencapsulation for probiotic survival, precision fermentation, and development of strain-specific formulations for gut health, immunity, and metabolic support. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the next generation of probiotic innovations.



Top Player Section



The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in probiotic innovation, such as Nestle SA, Chr. Hansen AS, Probi AB, Alimentary Health Ltd., and DuPont Nutrition Biosciences APS. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For instance, Nestle SA leads with 725 patents (plus 256 pending) and specializes in functional nutrition, infant health, and microbiome-targeted therapies, while Chr. Hansen emphasizes natural probiotic cultures for food, pharmaceutical, and agricultural applications. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how strategic alliances and research partnerships are accelerating innovation and expanding market presence.



Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the probiotics industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of probiotic science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in probiotics for market success.



What You Will Get:

120+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of each figure including extended data

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



Introduction



Patent Landscape Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Patent-Market Coverage

Geographical jurisdiction

Global probiotics Patent Distribution

Global probiotics Patent Activity

Market and Competitor Analysis

Market at a Glance

Market Share of Main Producers

Main Processes in Probiotics Production

Top Applicants

Probiotics Patent Leaders Analysis

Market Coverage of Top Applicants

Top Owners

Highly-Cited Applicants

Collaboration

Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

The strongest cooperation networks

Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

Top applicant clustering

Pending patents

Technology Analysis

Top Technologies

Top Technologies by Class

Top Technologies by Sub-Class

Top Technologies by Main-Group

Key Patents

The main themes of patents

Technology clustering

Top inventors

Key Players' Patent Profile

Nestle SA

Nestle SA company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Chr Hansen AS

Chr Hansen AS Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Probi AB

Probi AB company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Alimentary Health Ltd

Alimentary Health Ltd Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Dupont Nutrition Biosci Aps

Dupont Nutrition Biosci Aps Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Companies Featured

Nestle SA

Chr. Hansen AS

Probi AB

Alimentary Health Ltd.

DuPont Nutrition Biosciences APS

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Changsha Xiehaoji Bioengineering Co.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Weikang Probiotics Suzhou

uBiome, Inc.

