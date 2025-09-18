Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Meter Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Power Meter Patent Landscape Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the power meter industry, featuring 10,332 patents collected across major international jurisdictions from 2010 to 2024. This report integrates quantitative and qualitative data from patent filings, revealing market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering essential for examining developments in power meter technologies. It provides a robust framework for evaluating patent applications and assessing technological and market growth in smart grid, industrial, and residential energy solutions.

The report comprises key sections, each delivering critical insights into the power meter industry to support strategic decisions in research, investment, and competitive positioning. These include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section offers a unique perspective crucial for stakeholders in the power metering ecosystem.

Landscape Overview:

This section details the patent activity trends from 2010 to 2024, highlighting significant growth post-2016 and a peak in 2021 with over 1,050 new patents. China leads with 4,890 patents, followed by the US with 2,145 patents, showcasing a robust R&D landscape driven by market demand for innovative solutions.

Market Analysis Section:

Analyzing commercial aspects, this section indicates the global power meter market's valuation at approximately $12 billion in 2023, with a projected 6-7% CAGR through 2030. The rise in smart meter adoption, fueled by grid modernization and real-time monitoring needs, is particularly pronounced in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. This aligns with regions of high patent activity, indicating significant growth potential in advanced analytics and IoT-enabled meters.

Technology Analysis Section:

Focuses on core innovations like measurement accuracy, real-time communication, smart grid integration, and energy management analytics. Key IPC categories include G01R21, H04L29, and G01D4, with trends in wireless communication, AI-driven forecasting, and multifunctional meters. This identifies clusters and themes that are shaping future advancements in the sector.

Top Player Section:

Profiles key organizations such as Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and ABB Ltd. Details their patent holdings, technology focuses, and market reach. For instance, Schneider Electric leads with 612 patents, specializing in smart metering platforms, while Siemens emphasizes industrial-grade solutions. Strategic alliances and partnerships are highlighted as pivotal in accelerating technological integration and market expansion.

Overall, the report offers a detailed view of the power meter industry's current and future landscape, seamlessly connecting patent data, market insights, and technology analysis. It acts as an indispensable guide for R&D, policy-making, and investment professionals keen on leveraging advancements in power metering for market success.

This report marks the inaugural edition in an ongoing series of patent landscape analyses focusing on power meters, compiling the findings from 10,332 patents filed between 2010 and 2024. The power meter domain has witnessed a considerable upsurge, seeing a peak in patent activity in 2023 with over 1,060 new patents, signaling a growing emphasis on state-of-the-art metering technologies for energy monitoring, efficiency maximization, and smart grid synergy.

Leading the charge in patent filings, China has registered 5,482 patents, trailed by the United States with 2,104, illustrating significant global investments in power meter advancements. While European contributions remain substantial, their growth is steadier in comparison to the rapid escalation in Asia and North America.

The report highlights five cutting-edge technology domains:

Smart metering systems facilitating real-time energy audits

Communication protocols for seamless data transmission in metering devices

Advanced sensor integration enhancing measurement precision

Technologies for power quality analysis and fault detection

Energy management systems incorporating renewable energy sources

Industry leaders such as Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Landis+Gyr AG play pivotal roles, especially Schneider Electric SE, which boasts one of the largest collections of highly cited patents-an indicator of its intellectual property's value and influence. These firms are at the forefront of initiatives like IoT-enabled metering, securing energy data, refining precision measurement technologies, and aligning with smart grid infrastructures.

Collaboration networks are a key characteristic of this sector, with strategic partnerships enhancing technological capability and market penetration. Notably, the strongest collaborative patterns exist among the top ten applicants, fostering shared innovation and expediting the market launch of sophisticated power meter solutions.

This report is an essential tool for companies, policymakers, and investors, offering an exhaustive perspective on patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics within the power meter field. By shedding light on recent innovations, prominent players, and emerging opportunities, it facilitates informed strategic decision-making related to R&D, market entry, and policy frameworks aimed at nurturing growth and fostering innovation in advanced metering technologies.





