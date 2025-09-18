ELEHEAR Hearing Aids Now Available at Best Buy: Making Advanced Hearing Technology Mainstream

Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEHEAR, an innovator in AI-powered hearing solutions, is proud to announce that its highly acclaimed OTC hearing aid, ELEHEAR Beyond, is now available online on Best Buy’s website. This milestone marks a significant expansion in accessibility. By entering Best Buy—an icon of mainstream consumer electronics—ELEHEAR is helping bring hearing aids out of clinical settings and into everyday retail, making hearing care more available than ever.

From Clinics to Online Shelves

Traditionally, hearing aids have been confined to medical channels, requiring prescriptions and involving high costs that prevented millions of people from getting the help they needed. Now, with ELEHEAR Beyond available online at Best Buy, consumers can explore, purchase, and experience advanced hearing technology as easily as buying headphones or smartwatches. This shift reflects the growing convergence of healthcare and consumer electronics, reducing barriers for people with hearing loss across the country.

Smart Features, Simple Experience

ELEHEAR Beyond combines medical-grade sound performance with consumer-friendly design and pricing. Key features include:

VOCCLEAR® AI Speech Enhancement – Delivers real-time AI-powered speech clarity and noise reduction. ELEHEAR's advanced AI algorithm ensures crisp sound by eliminating unwanted noise.

Tinnitus Masking – Built-in therapeutic sounds to help manage ringing in the ears.

Bluetooth 5.3 Streaming – Enables seamless music, podcast, and call experiences with ultra-stable connectivity.

Real-Time AI Translation – Helps break down language barriers in daily communication.

With its sleek design and affordable price of $399 per pair, ELEHEAR Beyond offers a high-quality, accessible alternative to prescription hearing aids, which often cost thousands of dollars.

Expanding Access to Hearing Health

According to the World Health Organization, over 2 billion people worldwide experience some degree of hearing loss by 2040, yet hearing aid adoption remains low due to cost, social stigma, and limited access. ELEHEAR’s availability at Best Buy represents a major step toward changing this reality—integrating hearing technology into the mainstream consumer experience.

Industry Recognition

Despite being a relatively new player in the hearing aids market, ELEHEAR has already gained international recognition. ELEHEAR Beyond was awarded the HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award 2024, affirming its strong performance as an accessible OTC solution. Building on that success, ELEHEAR Beyond Pro has gone on to earn the HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award 2025, the Red Dot Design Concept Award, and a spot in USA Today’s “50 Top Picks for CES 2025.” These accolades highlight ELEHEAR’s ability to merge cutting-edge technology with user-focused design across its product line.

What’s Next: ELEHEAR Beyond Pro

Looking ahead, the partnership with Best Buy will expand to include ELEHEAR's latest product, the ELEHEAR Beyond Pro, which further enhances the listening experience. Beyond Pro delivers:

Sharper speech clarity powered by upgraded VOCCLEAR® AI processing.

Dedicated Music Mode for distortion-free, studio-grade audio, preserving vocal richness and treble sharpness—perfect for music lovers.

Superior sound quality and ultra-low latency for smooth streaming and calls.





“We believe hearing health should be as easy to access as any other personal technology,” said David Hogan, Managing Director of ELEHEAR. “Our partnership with Best Buy is an important step toward empowering more people to take control of their hearing—without traditional barriers.”

Consumers can now purchase ELEHEAR Beyond directly through Best Buy online:

https://www.bestbuy.com/product/elehear-beyond-otc-hearing-aids-with-ai-speech-enhancement-and-tinnitus-masking-and-bluetooth-silver/J3R8ZWR838

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR is an integrated AI hearing aid brand encompassing R&D, manufacturing, and global sales operations.The company's self-developed core technologies—including proprietary VOCCLEAR® algorithm—enabled ultra-low latency processing, AI noise reduction, and DNN-Hybrid feedback cancellation—have gained recognition from professional teams worldwide, demonstrating strong technical competitiveness in overseas markets.

Our flagship model, ELEHEAR Beyond Pro builds on this foundation, bringing expertise from the consumer tech space directly into the hearing aid market. With this launch, ELEHEAR is set to empower millions of hearing aid users to enjoy better hearing, improved communication, and a higher quality of life.

To learn more, please visit ELEHEAR Website: www.elehear.com