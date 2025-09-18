Methanol Industry Patent Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of 2,554 Patents - Rising R&D Interest Seen in New Patents, Technology Trends Like Green Methanol, and Strategic Alliances

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Methanol Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 2,554 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.

This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of methanol technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the methanol sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in methanol-based fuels, chemicals, and sustainable energy applications.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the methanol industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the methanol domain.



Landscape Overview

The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in methanol, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a significant increase in patent filings, with 67% of all patents registered since 2015 and a peak in 2021 with over 600 new patents. The United States leads globally with 811 patents, followed by China with 734 patents, while the European Patent Office also shows notable contributions. The strong growth trend indicates a surge in R&D and commercial interest, with most recent filings expected to translate into new market-ready methanol technologies in the coming years.



Market Analysis Section

The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the methanol sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The methanol market was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.0 billion by 2028, growing at a 4.2% CAGR. Chemicals remain the largest application segment, led by formaldehyde (30%), acetic acid (25%), and methanol-to-olefins (15%). The fuels segment is the fastest-growing, driven by marine fuel, transportation, and renewable methanol production. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions of high R&D intensity and demand for sustainable methanol, highlighting growth potential in biofuels, carbon-neutral methanol, and hydrogen-related applications.



Technology Analysis Section

The technology analysis section reviews core areas in methanol innovation, such as CO? hydrogenation, biomass gasification, and catalyst optimization. Top IPC categories include C07C31/04 (saturated compounds having hydroxy or O-metal groups bound to acyclic carbon atoms - methanol), C07C29/151 (preparation of compounds with hydrogen or hydrogen-containing gases), and C01B3/38 (hydrogen production and purification using catalysts). Leading technology trends include green methanol production from renewable hydrogen, integration of carbon capture technologies, and advanced reactor designs for improved efficiency. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the next generation of methanol innovations.



Top Player Section

The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in methanol innovation, such as Haldor Topsoe AS, Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies Ltd, Air Liquide, SABIC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For instance, Haldor Topsoe AS leads in CO?-to-methanol and catalyst innovations, while Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies Ltd holds the highest number of highly-cited patents in the sector. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how strategic alliances and research partnerships are accelerating innovation and expanding market presence in green methanol and carbon capture applications.



Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the methanol industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of methanol science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in methanol for market success.



