eHealth Exchange 2025 Annual Meeting To Spotlight Innovation, AI, and Future of Interoperability

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when healthcare is being reimagined with advances in artificial intelligence (AI), data exchange, and policy, the eHealth Exchange™ annual meeting will convene leaders, innovators, and trailblazers in Nashville, TN, on Nov. 18, 2025, for a day designed not just to inform, but to inspire.

This year’s keynote speaker, Kim Brandt, deputy administrator and chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), will illuminate the path forward for interoperability, innovation, and AI under its bold new initiative, Health Technology Ecosystem. Her address will explore how federal priorities are aligning to create a more connected, intelligent, and equitable healthcare system.

The meeting’s agenda features bold ideas and personal narratives, beginning with Erica Olenski, vice president at FINN Partners, whose session, Healing Healthcare, will challenge the industry to create systems that care, and care systems that work. As a health IT leader, caregiver, and advocate, her story is rooted in lived experience and professional innovation, setting the tone for a day that blends technical rigor with emotional depth.

Featured Sessions

Federal Modernization and AI Action Plan: Federal leaders will share how Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™), Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources® (FHIR®), and AI are reshaping modernization across agencies.

Talking Turkey About TEFCA: Michael Marchant of Sutter Health challenges the industry to expand beyond treatment-centric data exchange.

It Worked for ‘All of Us:’ Unlocking Data for Research: National Institutes of Health’s groundbreaking research program showcases how TEFCA can unlock real-world data for research and discovery.

Meet Public Health TEFCA Innovators: Hear how trailblazing organizations are leveraging TEFCA to advance electronic case reporting, strengthening the nation’s ability to detect, track, and respond to public health threats.

Beyond the Hype: AI in Action: This live demonstration will show how AI can navigate real-world payer workflows—automating clinical reasoning, handling unstructured data, and working alongside human expertise to deliver measurable outcomes.



In a standout session, president and founding partner at Innsena, Kat McDavitt, will explore the art of persuasion. Renowned for her candid and compelling communication style, McDavitt will present How To Change Someone’s Mind--a dissection of her recent “Redneck Public Health Series,” published as a step toward persuading skeptics that public health matters.

The day concludes with Ryan Howells, principal at Leavitt Partners, who will challenge the industry to Stop Doing Stupid Stuff by eliminating wasteful spending and manual processes and embracing smarter, more collaborative approaches to interoperability.

Building Community

eHealth Exchange extends appreciation to InterSystems®, the sponsor of this year’s networking reception. The partnership helps create space for the community to connect, exchange ideas, and forge collaborations that will shape the next era of interoperability.

Join us in Nashville

To view the full agenda and register, visit: https://ehealthexchange.org/2025-annual-meeting/.

About eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 300 million patients and processes roughly 25 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 90 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states--as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service (IHS), Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA™ as a Designated QHIN™. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.