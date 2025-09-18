Human Nutrition Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 838.21 Bn by 2034 Driven by Health Trends, Aging, Diseases, Natural Products, and E-Commerce

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Statifacts, the global human nutrition market reached a size of over USD 452.92 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach to around USD 838.21 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The rising demand for nutritional supplements, increasing health consciousness, growing disposable income, and rising demand for fortified food products are driving the market's growth.

This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Human Nutrition Market Highlights

North America dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest annual growth rate (AGR) in the market from 2025 to 2034.

The probiotics segment held a dominant market share by type in 2024.

The vitamins segment accounted for a significant portion of the market by type in 2024.

The OTC (over-the-counter) segment maintained a leading position in the market by distribution channel in 2024.

The prescribed segment is anticipated to experience rapid expansion within the distribution channel category in the coming years.

The dietary supplements segment led the market by application in 2024.

The functional beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The human nutrition market encompasses the production, distribution, and utilization of human nutrition, which involves the provision of essential nutrients in food that are necessary to support human life and maintain good health. Human nutrition is the process by which substances in food are transformed into body tissues and provide energy for the full range of physical and mental activities that make up human life. Nutrition is about eating a healthy and balanced diet. Food and drink provide the energy and nutrients we need to be healthy.

Nutrition can help reduce the risk of some diseases, including osteoporosis, some cancers, stroke, diabetes, and heart disease. According to a report published in February 2025, a playbook to accelerate food and nutrition security through food fortification was launched by WBCSD. The new playbook offers businesses a holistic approach to implementing effective fortification strategies and overcoming challenges while also acting as a valuable resource for NGOs, policymakers, and other stakeholders working to improve nutrition security. Source: WBCSD

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help us better understand more complex connections between food and health, including the effects of a lack of a healthy diet. Dietary assessment tools integrated with AI and ML could estimate real-time energy and micronutrient intake in patients with chronic conditions like dementia, obesity, and diabetes. AI-based dietary assessment systems are being developed to improve the accuracy of food intake tracking for better management of nutrition and health, with applications in aging populations. These systems use deep learning models to analyze images and videos of meals, allowing the identification of food types, food item segmentation, and food volume estimation.

Nutritional Profile of Common Foods: Why Fortification Matters

Everyday food choices form the foundation of health, yet they often fall short of providing balanced nutrition. Many staple foods deliver energy but lack sufficient protein, vitamins, or essential fatty acids. This nutritional imbalance contributes to rising deficiencies, which in turn fuels the growing demand for fortified foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages.

The table below provides a snapshot of the energy and nutrient content of some common foods, highlighting where dietary gaps can occur.

Energy Value and Nutrient Content of Common Foods

Food Item Energy (kcal) Carbohydrate (g) Protein (g) Fat (g) Water (g) Whole wheat bread (1 slice, 28 g) 69 12.9 2.7 1.2 10.6 White bread (1 slice, 25 g) 67 12.4 2.0 0.9 9.2 White rice, cooked (1 cup, 186 g) 242 53.4 4.4 0.4 127.5 Low-fat milk (2%) (8 fl oz, 244 g) 121 11.7 8.1 4.7 17.7 Cheddar cheese (1 oz, 28 g) 114 0.4 7.1 9.4 10.4 Lean ground beef, broiled (100 g) 272 0.0 24.7 18.5 55.7 Tuna, canned in oil (85 g) 168 0.0 24.8 7.0 50.9 Potato, boiled (1 medium, 135 g) 117 27.2 2.5 0.1 103.9 Green peas, boiled (80 g) 62 11.4 4.1 0.2 63.6 Apple, raw with skin (138 g) 81 21.0 0.3 0.5 115.8 Orange, raw (131 g) 60 15.2 1.3 0.1 113.7 White sugar, granulated (1 tsp, 4 g) 15 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Source: Jean A.T. Pennington, Bowes and Church's Food Values of Portions Commonly Used, 17th ed. (1998)

Latest Private Industry Investments in Human Nutrition

Amazon Partners with Fay for Telehealth Dietitian Services



Amazon has partnered with nutrition care startup Fay to offer personalized dietitian services through its digital health platform. This collaboration makes Fay the first nutrition care provider on Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, a tool designed to connect users with digital health services for conditions like diabetes, musculoskeletal issues, and mental health. Fay recently raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Goldman Sachs, gaining a valuation of $500 million and operating a network of over 3,600 dietitians across the U.S.

Helaina Secures $45 Million for Human-Equivalent Proteins



Biotechnology firm Helaina has raised $45 million in a Series B funding round, increasing its total equity funding to $83 million. The company plans to use the funds to expand the distribution of its effera Human Lactoferrin, a novel ingredient that supports women’s health, active nutrition, and healthy aging. Helaina is currently marketing Effera to consumer brands and via strategic partners.

Nutrition Capital Network Facilitates Growth Capital for Nutrition Ventures



The Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) concluded its Spring Investor Meeting, uniting innovative companies with strategic investors and partners in the nutrition, health, and wellness sectors. Through its Investor Meetings and year-round membership, NCN facilitates meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and qualified investors, with nearly 50% of presenting companies securing investment following the NCN experience.

Oobli Raises $18 Million for Sweet Protein Technology



Oobli, a sweet protein technology platform company, announced that it has received $18 million in a round of funding that included participation from Ingredion Ventures, Lever VC, Sucden Ventures, and other investors. Oobli focuses on replacing sugar in food and beverages with sweet proteins, aiming to provide healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners.

Food, Nutrition and Health Investor Coalition Launches $2.5 Billion Initiative



Food Systems for the Future, S2G Ventures, and other partners launched the Food, Nutrition, and Health Investor Coalition (FNHIC), aiming to drive $2.5 billion in private investment over the next three years to improve hunger and health outcomes through food. The coalition includes agtech, food tech, nutrition, healthcare, biotech, pharma, and generalist firms, as well as innovators and executives supporting the development of innovative new technologies that will increase access to high-quality, affordable, nutritious foods and deliver positive health outcomes.

Case Study: Amazon & Fay - Redefining Preventive Nutrition Care

Overview:

The human nutrition market is rapidly evolving, fueled not only by rising consumer demand for supplements and fortified foods but also by innovative partnerships that merge healthcare, technology, and accessibility. A recent example is Amazon’s collaboration with nutrition startup Fay, which demonstrates how digital platforms and AI-driven personalization are making professional nutrition care more affordable, scalable, and integrated into preventive healthcare.

What Happened (September 2025):

Amazon joined forces with Fay, a fast-growing nutrition care startup, to integrate personalized dietitian services into its Health Benefits Connector platform. Fay leverages artificial intelligence to connect users with registered dietitians, tailoring nutritional care plans to individual health goals and chronic conditions. What makes this partnership especially impactful is that services are covered by insurance, addressing affordability and expanding access at scale. Fay recently raised $50 million in Series B funding, led by Goldman Sachs, giving the company a valuation of about $500 million and strengthening its nationwide network of 3,600+ dietitians.

Why it Matters to the Human Nutrition Market:

This collaboration highlights how the nutrition industry is evolving beyond supplements and functional foods into the realm of tech-enabled preventive healthcare. It reflects several of the market drivers your release emphasizes:

Personalized Nutrition: AI and data-driven care ensure tailored diet plans.

AI and data-driven care ensure tailored diet plans. E-Commerce & Digital Health Integration: Amazon’s platform makes nutrition accessible where people already manage health services.

platform makes nutrition accessible where people already manage health services. Insurance Partnerships: Coverage removes cost barriers, signaling a shift toward nutrition as part of mainstream healthcare.



Key Market Trends

Personalized Nutrition – AI and genomics enable customized diet plans tailored to individual needs.

– AI and genomics enable customized diet plans tailored to individual needs. Gut Health Focus – Increased demand for probiotics and functional foods supporting digestive wellness.

– Increased demand for probiotics and functional foods supporting digestive wellness. Plant-Based Proteins – Rising popularity of plant and alternative proteins as sustainable meat substitutes.

– Rising popularity of plant and alternative proteins as sustainable meat substitutes. Sustainable Farming – Growing consumer preference for food from eco-friendly, regenerative agriculture.

– Growing consumer preference for food from eco-friendly, regenerative agriculture. Intermittent Fasting – Time-restricted eating gains traction for metabolic health and weight control.



Human Nutrition Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising nutritional deficiencies: Nutritional deficiencies can cause many health issues. A lack of iron, folate, and vitamins B12 and A can lead to anemia. Signs of nutritional deficiencies include weakness, muscle aches, mood changes, bone pain, and fatigue. Many risk factors that can increase the likelihood of nutritional deficiencies include poor intake of fresh foods and vegetables. Nutritional deficiencies' common symptoms include swollen belly, poor growth, hair loss, weight loss, higher susceptibility to infections, weakness, fatigue, and reduced wound healing.

Nutritional deficiencies can cause many health issues. A lack of iron, folate, and vitamins B12 and A can lead to anemia. Signs of nutritional deficiencies include weakness, muscle aches, mood changes, bone pain, and fatigue. Many risk factors that can increase the likelihood of nutritional deficiencies include poor intake of fresh foods and vegetables. Nutritional deficiencies' common symptoms include swollen belly, poor growth, hair loss, weight loss, higher susceptibility to infections, weakness, fatigue, and reduced wound healing. Increasing demand for fortified food products: Adding fortified food products to the diet helps to maintain healthy nutrient levels for stronger bones, better digestion, and healthy organ functioning. Fortified foods are enhanced with extra nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein. Fortification is an evidence-informed intervention that contributes to the prevention, reduction, and control of micronutrient deficiencies. Fortified and enriched foods are essential sources of nutrients for kids, especially for zinc, iron, and B vitamins. Fortified foods with necessary nutrients can potentially lower healthcare costs and enhance overall health outcomes. Fortified foods are advantageous to fill nutritional gaps and enhance the consumption of specific vitamins and minerals.

Market Restraint

Limited reimbursement policies: Health inequity in nutrition and food factors, including the clustering of disadvantaged groups, neighborhood violence, environmental racism, transportation issues, unfavorable work and neighborhood conditions, poor quality housing, lack of access to quality education and employment, and poverty. Healthy policy is critical because it helps establish guidelines that benefit patients, healthcare organizations, and our healthcare system.



Market Opportunity

Focus on biocompatible and customizable nutrition solutions: Biocompatible and customizable nutritional products focus on individual characteristics, promote more effective and sustainable dietary changes, contributing to enhanced overall health and well-being. Customizable nutrition is great for anyone, especially helpful if anyone has health challenges like high cholesterol, diabetes, or high blood pressure. Personalized nutrition provides tailored dietary advice based on individual factors like microbiome, metabolism, and biochemistry.



Human Nutrition Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 452.92 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 478.04 Billion Market Size in 2028 USD 566.80 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 730.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 838.21 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 6.34% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Players Hansen Holding A/S, USANA Health Science, Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Nestle S.A., Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC., Corbion N.V., ADM, Bayer Health Care AG, Amway Corp., and Others



Human Nutrition Market Segmentation

Type Insights

Which Type Segment Dominates the Human Nutrition Market?

The probiotics segment held a dominant presence in the human nutrition market in 2024. Probiotics represent a valuable clinical tool supporting gastrointestinal health, immune system function, and metabolic balance. When used appropriately, probiotics may provide benefits like improved metabolic health, enhanced immunity, and reduced risk of gastrointestinal disorders. Probiotics' benefits include influencing our body’s immune response, producing substances that have desirable effects, and helping our body maintain a healthy community of microorganisms.

The vitamins segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Vitamins and minerals are essential for bodily functions like helping to fight infection, wound healing, making our bones strong, and regulating hormones. Vitamins are a group of substances that are needed for normal cell function, growth, and development. There are 13 essential vitamins. Vitamins have many functions in the body. Vitamin B complex and vitamin C are essential for immune function, nervous system health, and energy production. Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from free radical damage.

Distribution Channel Insights

Which Distribution Channel Segment Dominated the Human Nutrition Market in 2024?

The OTC segment dominated the market in 2024. OTC drugs play an important role in supporting overall wellness by promoting optimal functioning of the body and addressing specific health concerns. The OTC human nutrition products are specially formulated to target many aspects of well-being, including mental well-being, joint health, cardiovascular health, and digestion. OTC benefits allow us to pay nothing out of pocket for select health and wellness items.

The prescribed segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The nutrition prescription remains satisfactory except for Vitamin D and phosphate. Doctors prescribing nutritional supplements for children and their families perceived an ‘excellent benefit’ from using prescribed formulas. Consumers place high trust in healthcare professionals, so nutrition products recommended by them tend to have higher acceptance and compliance.

Application Insights

What Made the Dietary Supplements Segment Lead the Human Nutrition Market in 2024?

The dietary supplements segment led the market in 2024, driven by increased demand for dietary supplements like minerals, vitamins, and herbs, which can help provide nutrients and improve our overall health. Additionally, to the bone health benefits, calcium supplements can improve cholesterol levels, clotting risk, and blood pressure. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a dietary supplement as a product we take to add nutritional value to our diet. It contains dietary ingredients, including extracts, constituents, metabolites, concentrates, amino acids, herbs or other botanicals, minerals, and vitamins.

The functional beverage segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The functional beverage benefits include vision, stress relief, relaxation, joint health, cognitive health, bone support, sleep aid, immunity support, functional beverages targeting weight management, energy, muscle building, and digestive health. Consumers increasingly seek drinks that support immunity, gut health, energy, mental clarity, and hydration. Functional beverages meet these needs effectively.

U.S. Human Nutrition Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

The U.S. human nutrition market size surpassed USD 115.57 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 208.76 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.09% from 2025 to 2034.

North America Human Nutrition Market Trends

North America dominated the global market due to the rising healthcare spending, growing awareness, advancements in nutritional science, and high incidences of malnutrition in the North American region. According to the Global Nutrition Report, in the North American region, there has been modest progress towards achieving global nutrition targets. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans states that the average American diet consists of refined grains, saturated fats, excess sodium, and calories from solid fats and added sugars.

Health-Conscious Consumer Population: To Lead the U.S. Market

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its large and health-conscious consumer base, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of major nutrition and supplement companies driving innovation. High awareness around personalized nutrition, preventive healthcare, and chronic disease management fuels demand for a wide range of nutrition products. Additionally, robust research and development, extensive distribution networks, including retail, online, and prescribed channels, and supportive regulatory frameworks contribute to the U.S. maintaining a leadership position in the region’s nutrition market.

Asia Pacific Human Nutrition Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption in outpatient and home healthcare settings, major demand from specialized clinics and urban hospitals, stringent regulatory standards, and focus on customizable and biocompatible nutrition solutions in the Asia Pacific region. According to a report, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), a premier nutrition research institution in India, is committed to innovating the science of nutrition and addressing the public health challenges in India. Source: NIN.RES

Larger Consumer Base: Key Factor for China’s Market Growth

China is a major player in the regional market because of its vast and rapidly growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising health awareness among consumers. The country’s expanding middle class is driving demand for better-quality nutrition products, including supplements and functional foods, to address lifestyle-related health issues. Additionally, strong government support for health and wellness initiatives, significant investments in R&D, and a growing e-commerce infrastructure enable widespread access to innovative nutrition products, positioning China as the leading market in the region.

Human Nutrition Market Top Companies

Amway Corp. - offers a wide range of dietary supplements and wellness products focused on personalized nutrition and immune health.

- offers a wide range of dietary supplements and wellness products focused on personalized nutrition and immune health. Bayer Health Care AG - provides scientifically backed nutritional supplements and medical nutrition products targeting chronic diseases and overall wellness.

- provides scientifically backed nutritional supplements and medical nutrition products targeting chronic diseases and overall wellness. ADM - specializes in plant-based proteins, natural ingredients, and nutritional solutions for food, beverage, and supplement industries.

- specializes in plant-based proteins, natural ingredients, and nutritional solutions for food, beverage, and supplement industries. Corbion N.V. - develops bio-based nutritional ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids and specialty lipids to support heart and brain health.

- develops bio-based nutritional ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids and specialty lipids to support heart and brain health. Glanbia PLC - delivers performance nutrition, sports supplements, and vitamin premixes catering to active lifestyles and clinical nutrition.

delivers performance nutrition, sports supplements, and vitamin premixes catering to active lifestyles and clinical nutrition. Kerry Group PLC - offers innovative food and beverage ingredients, including probiotics and clean-label solutions for enhanced nutrition.

offers innovative food and beverage ingredients, including probiotics and clean-label solutions for enhanced nutrition. Nestle S.A. - markets a broad portfolio of infant formula, medical nutrition, and functional food products designed for various life stages and health needs.

- markets a broad portfolio of infant formula, medical nutrition, and functional food products designed for various life stages and health needs. Pharmavite LLC - focuses on natural and scientifically formulated dietary supplements under brands like Nature Made to promote daily wellness.

- focuses on natural and scientifically formulated dietary supplements under brands like Nature Made to promote daily wellness. USANA Health Science, Inc. - provides high-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products emphasizing cellular health and antioxidant support.

- provides high-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products emphasizing cellular health and antioxidant support. Hansen Holding A/S - develops natural flavorings, probiotic cultures, and functional ingredients to enhance the taste and health benefits of nutrition products.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, the first of its kind cultured dairy drink featuring a patented blend of nutrients designed to help build & retain muscle mass during weight loss was launched by OIKOS. This nutrient-dense cultured dairy drink is specifically developed to support digestive health and muscle mass during weight loss. Source: PR NewsWire

In May 2025, the launch of the new Nutrition Regulatory Science Program, a joint initiative to research diet-related chronic diseases and inform food and nutrition policy, was announced by the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This program helps to answer questions related to diet-related chronic disorders. Source: National Law Review

In October 2024, the launch of the LabCom ‘Biofilm1Health’, a collaborative laboratory focused on unlocking the properties of beneficial microbes, was announced by the INRAE Micalis Institute and Lallemand Animal Nutrition (LAN). This innovative collaboration between the B3D team from the Micalis Institute and LAN, with support from the French National Research Agency (ANR), aims to innovate the One Health concept, a holistic approach that integrates environmental, human, and animal health. Source: Inrae



Human Nutrition Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Vitamins

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Fats & Fatty Acids

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others



By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

By Application

Functional nutrients

Dietary supplements

Medical nutrition

Infant nutrition

Food & beverages



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Explore More Reports: