Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYTK) securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. The Complaint specifically alleges that Defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company’s failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) that could delay the regulatory process.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Cytokinetics should contact the Firm prior to the November 17, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .