DeLorean Labs’ $DMC Token to List on Gate US Exchange, Marking an American First for the Iconic Brand

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLorean Labs, the Web3 innovation arm of the legendary DeLorean brand, today announced the upcoming listing of its $DMC utility token on Gate US.

Trading will begin at 09:00 AM ET on September 18, 2025, giving US users their first opportunity to engage directly with the token powering DeLorean’s on-chain reservation marketplace and broader digital ecosystem.

The Gate US listing represents DeLorean’s first official step into regulated American crypto markets, a natural milestone for a brand that has long been a mainstay of American culture.

Gate, one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms with over 35 million users globally, is also a high-profile partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Inter Milan, underscoring its credibility at the intersection of finance, sports, and innovation. Currently, Gate is operational in 40 US states, full details of which can be found here .

Over the past year, DeLorean Labs launched its first-of-its-kind on-chain vehicle Reservation Marketplace with an exclusive cinematic spot featuring Sir Patrick Stewart and enabled build-slot trading for the Alpha5 EV model, reshaping how vehicles can be reserved, owned, and experienced.

Together with MiCA recognition in Europe - where $DMC was recently notified and accepted under the EU’s highest grade of regulatory standards - these steps signal DeLorean’s transformation into a global Web3-powered lifestyle ecosystem.

“Bringing $DMC to Gate US is the beginning of DeLorean’s American chapter in Web3,” said Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs. “As an all-American brand that has always stood for innovation, it is fitting that we now open access to US holders at a time when policy frameworks like the GENIUS Act and growing institutional involvement are setting the stage for the next era of crypto adoption. We’ve proven the model in Europe with MiCA, and now the United States is ready for a transparent, regulated ecosystem built around one of the most iconic names in automotive history.”

The company indicated that additional US announcements are forthcoming as DeLorean continues to expand its marketplace and deepen engagement across automotive, crypto, and digital culture.

