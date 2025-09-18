Refractories Industry Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Expanding Construction and Smelting Capacities Drive Consistent Refractory Consumption

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Iron & Steel, Cement & Lime, Glass & Ceramics, Non-Ferrous Metals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refractories market size was estimated at USD 45.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 95.96 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2033. Crude steel manufacturing through basic oxygen furnaces (BOF), electric arc furnaces (EAF), and induction furnaces (IF) requires high volumes of shaped and unshaped refractories to withstand extreme temperatures and chemical wear.







As countries like India, China, and Vietnam ramp up infrastructure and construction projects, steel demand and, thus, refractories continue to rise. Additionally, green steel initiatives in Europe and Asia encourage investments in new EAF setups, further strengthening refractory consumption. Cement kilns operate at temperatures exceeding 1400C, demanding consistent refractory lining replacement.

Rapid urbanization and population growth in the Asia-Pacific and Africa are fueling the construction of roads, bridges, residential, and commercial buildings, which translates to higher cement output. Moreover, capacity expansion plans by major cement producers in countries like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are boosting demand for basic and non-basic refractories.



Rising demand from the non-ferrous metals industry is also contributing to market growth. Copper, aluminum, zinc, and nickel smelters require specialized refractory linings to handle chemically aggressive slags and high thermal loads. As energy transition efforts accelerate, demand for these metals in EV batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels increases. This is pushing companies in regions like Latin America, Africa, and Australia to invest in expanding and upgrading their smelting facilities, driving consistent refractory usage.

