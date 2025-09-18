Carotenoids (Beta Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Beta Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin), by Application (Food, Supplements, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), by Source, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carotenoids market size was estimated at USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2033.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is a significant driver, as carotenoids are known for their antioxidant properties and health benefits, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and eye disorders.







The rising demand for natural colorants in the food and beverage industry also propels market growth, as consumers prefer clean-label products with natural ingredients. The expanding applications of carotenoids in cosmetics and personal care products, due to their skin-protective and anti-aging properties, contribute to market expansion. The growing adoption of carotenoids in the animal feed industry, which enhances animal products' quality and nutritional value, further supports market growth. Lastly, advancements in extraction and production technologies make carotenoids more accessible and cost-effective.



Additionally, Beta-carotene also functions as a potent antioxidant in animal feed, protecting cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals and supporting a stronger immune system. Its inclusion in feed formulations enhances animals' resilience to oxidative stress and boosts overall immune response. Additionally, beta-carotene plays a crucial role in supporting reproductive health and performance in livestock and poultry. It contributes to the development of reproductive organs, promotes sperm production, and supports healthy embryo development. Ensuring sufficient beta-carotene levels in animal diets can lead to improved fertility, higher conception rates, and better reproductive outcomes.



The personal care and cosmetics industry presents significant growth opportunities for the carotenoids market, driven by the multifunctional benefits of compounds like beta-carotene. Known for its potent antioxidant properties, beta-carotene helps protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals, which can accelerate aging and skin damage. This makes it a valuable ingredient in anti-aging formulations, where it supports the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Additionally, beta-carotene contributes to skin brightening by inhibiting melanin production, thereby helping to fade hyperpigmentation and promote a more even complexion. Its natural yellow to orange pigment also enhances the visual appeal of cosmetic products.



Furthermore, carotenoids offer moisturizing and emollient properties, forming a protective barrier that improves skin hydration and elasticity, especially beneficial for dry or sensitive skin. When used in conjunction with other antioxidants, carotenoids can also support sun care products by mitigating UV-induced damage. As consumer demand rises for natural, functional, and clean-label skincare solutions, carotenoids are poised for expanding use in a wide range of personal care applications.



Carotenoids also exhibit pharmaceutical uses, potentially suppressing heart disease and cancer, and helping to cure eye diseases, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and macular degeneration. Carotenoid pigments, such as astaxanthin, found in microorganisms and marine animals, offer various biological benefits, further increasing demand in the pharmaceutical and food industries.



Regulations significantly impact the global carotenoids industry, shaping production, distribution, and application. In the European Union, the use of carotenoids in food and feed is regulated under Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 on food additives, which mandates strict safety assessments and labeling requirements. Similarly, in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates carotenoids under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, ensuring they meet safety standards for use in food and supplements. These regulations favor natural carotenoids over synthetic ones, driving demand for naturally sourced products. In addition, China's National Food Safety Standard (GB 2760-2014) outlines permissible levels and uses of carotenoids in food, further influencing market dynamics.



However, one of the key restraints in the carotenoids market is the potential health risks associated with excessive consumption, particularly of beta-carotene. Overconsumption can lead to carotenodermia, a condition characterized by a yellow or orange discoloration of the skin. While this condition is generally harmless and reversible upon reducing intake, it can raise concerns among consumers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



