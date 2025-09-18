Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market Outlook Report 2025-2038: Convenience and Compliance Boost Adoption As At-home Delivery Methods is Growing

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market Outlook 2038" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan auto-injectors for GLP-1 receptor agonists market is valued at USD 137.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 292.9 million by 2038, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2038.

In 2026, the market size is projected to reach USD 143.8 million. The market for auto-injectors targeting GLP-1 receptor agonists in Japan is gaining momentum due to the rise in type 2 diabetes and obesity-related health complications. As these medications are increasingly prescribed for glycemic control and weight loss, demand for convenient, at-home delivery methods is growing.

Auto-injectors offer precise dosing, reduced needle anxiety, and enhanced patient compliance - making them a preferred solution among both patients and healthcare providers. Furthermore, Japan's aging population and shifting pharmaceutical delivery models are encouraging broader adoption of self-injection therapies. Innovation in device design, including smart injectors and wearable formats, is expected to further accelerate market uptake.



Key Topics Covered:

Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market

Market Overview

Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Primary Research

Secondary Research

SPSS Methodology

Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

Value Chain Analysis

Auto-Injector Value Chain: From Materials to Market

Japan's Leading Auto-Injector Suppliers: Global Export Insights

Comparative Positioning

Competitive Landscape: Key Players

AstraZeneca

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

Nemera

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services

SHL Medical AG

Sanofi

Ypsomed Holding AG

About the Publisher

Companies Featured

Novo Nordisk Japan

Eli Lilly Japan

Terumo Corporation

Sanofi Japan

AstraZeneca Japan

Fujifilm Holdings

Shionogi & Co.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Sumitomo Pharma

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Sysmex Corporation

