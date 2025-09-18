Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market Outlook Report 2025-2038: Convenience and Compliance Boost Adoption As At-home Delivery Methods is Growing

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market Outlook 2038" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan auto-injectors for GLP-1 receptor agonists market is valued at USD 137.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 292.9 million by 2038, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2038.
In 2026, the market size is projected to reach USD 143.8 million. The market for auto-injectors targeting GLP-1 receptor agonists in Japan is gaining momentum due to the rise in type 2 diabetes and obesity-related health complications. As these medications are increasingly prescribed for glycemic control and weight loss, demand for convenient, at-home delivery methods is growing.
Auto-injectors offer precise dosing, reduced needle anxiety, and enhanced patient compliance - making them a preferred solution among both patients and healthcare providers. Furthermore, Japan's aging population and shifting pharmaceutical delivery models are encouraging broader adoption of self-injection therapies. Innovation in device design, including smart injectors and wearable formats, is expected to further accelerate market uptake.
Key Topics Covered:
- Japan Auto-Injectors for Glp-1 Receptor Agonists Market
- Market Overview
- Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- SPSS Methodology
- Data Triangulation
- Executive Summary
- Value Chain Analysis
- Auto-Injector Value Chain: From Materials to Market
- Japan's Leading Auto-Injector Suppliers: Global Export Insights
- Comparative Positioning
- Competitive Landscape: Key Players
- AstraZeneca
- BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
- ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
- Nemera
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services
- SHL Medical AG
- Sanofi
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- About the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Novo Nordisk Japan
- Eli Lilly Japan
- Terumo Corporation
- Sanofi Japan
- AstraZeneca Japan
- Fujifilm Holdings
- Shionogi & Co.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Sumitomo Pharma
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Kissei Pharmaceutical
- Sysmex Corporation
