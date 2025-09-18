Starwood Pet Travel Sets New Standard for International Pet Relocation in 2025

Cape Coral, FLORIDA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Starwood Pet Travel, a global leader in pet relocation, has been featured in USA Today for redefining what it means to move pets across international borders. The article, titled “Navigating a New Era of Global Pet Travel: How Starwood is Raising the Bar for Safety, Transparency, and Care”, highlights how Starwood is meeting rising demands and expectations from today’s pet families.

"They’re not just pets anymore—they’re family," the USA Today feature opens. And with pet relocation needs growing increasingly complex due to age, breed, and medical conditions, Starwood has emerged as a trusted solution for families seeking expert guidance and compassionate care.

A New Era of Global Pet Travel

International pet relocation has undergone dramatic transformation in recent years. More families are moving across borders, and with a 35% surge in demand for pet relocation services—particularly to the UK, Spain, and Portugal—the stakes have never been higher. What was once a basic logistics task has now become a high-stakes operation requiring real-time tracking, complex compliance, and an understanding of each pet’s unique medical and emotional needs.

In the USA Today feature, the article underscores the sharp rise in complexity: “One missed detail in a document, a single measurement slightly off with the travel kennel, or a one degree above or below the temperature restrictions can derail an entire journey.”

Starwood is answering that challenge with a tailored approach that begins before the first document is filed.

Personalized Travel Plans for Complex Needs

Modern pet travelers aren’t just young, healthy animals in cargo crates. Today’s passengers are often older, on medication, or belong to high-risk breeds such as French Bulldogs, Pugs, or Great Danes. These pets require extra care and planning to meet increasingly strict airline and government regulations.

According to the USA Today article: “At Starwood, every travel plan begins with a personalized assessment of the pet’s age, breed, temperament, and medical needs. From climate-controlled routing to specialized sizing of travel kennels, each challenge is addressed with expert care and regulatory compliance.”

This individualized approach has made Starwood a go-to partner for families facing the daunting task of international pet relocation—especially when failure is not an option.

The New Standard: Transparency and Real-Time Support

Beyond safety and logistics, what truly differentiates Starwood is its tech-enabled transparency. Pet parents today demand the same level of service they’d expect when moving themselves—timely updates, peace of mind, and complete visibility into the journey.

As highlighted in USA Today: “Gone are the days of dropping off a pet at cargo and hoping for the best. Starwood has transformed the experience with a tech-enabled approach: real-time tracking, a dedicated customer portal, and proactive updates throughout the journey.”

From boarding to customs clearance to final delivery, families are informed in real time—no guesswork, no silence, and no stress.

Navigating a Shifting Regulatory Landscape

International pet relocation is no longer a one-size-fits-all service. With import and export regulations evolving by the week, families attempting to manage the process alone often find themselves stuck in red tape—or worse, grounded at the last minute.

"Perhaps the most unpredictable element in international pet travel today is the rapidly changing web of airline and country-specific import regulations," notes the USA Today piece.

Starwood’s logistics team maintains daily updates from its global network of vetted agents, airline partners, and embassies. Whether it’s an embargo due to summer heat or a sudden change in documentation requirements, Starwood proactively adjusts travel plans to stay ahead of the curve and avoid delays.

Trusted By Families, Backed By Experience

With thousands of successful pet relocations across 80+ countries, Starwood Pet Travel is more than a service provider—it’s a trusted advisor and global guide. From the first consultation to the moment a beloved pet is safely reunited with its family, Starwood offers a seamless, white-glove experience that combines heart and expertise.

"This is the new era of global pet travel: high stakes, high standards, and no room for error. And it’s why more families are turning to expert partners like Starwood Pet Travel who coordinate every detail of a pet’s global move with precision, compassion, and real-time transparency,” writes USA Today.

Starwood’s mission is simple: deliver peace of mind in every paw step of the journey.

About Starwood Pet Travel

Starwood Pet Travel is a premier international pet relocation company trusted by families worldwide for over 35 years. Specializing in personalized, regulatory-compliant, and safety-first travel experiences for pets, Starwood provides door-to-door transport services to more than 80 countries. With a global agent network, real-time tracking technology, and a deep commitment to animal welfare, Starwood helps pet families relocate with confidence and ease.





Company: Starwood Pet Travel

Contact: Wesley Furlong

Website: https://www.starwoodpet.com/

Email: info@starwoodpet.com

Phone: (239) 344-8959

Address: 4706 Chiquita Blvd. S, Suite 200-320 Cape Coral, FL 33914





