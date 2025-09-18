Oatey Co. Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 15th Time by NorthCoast 99

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co. has been named a 2025 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 15th time that Oatey has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-seven years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Vice President of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

“I’m incredibly proud of our associates, whose dedication and collaboration make Oatey such a special place to work,” said Dalithia Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Oatey. “We don’t take this recognition for granted. It’s an honor to be included alongside so many respected organizations, and it reflects the passion and talent our people bring to Oatey every day.”

“Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today’s talent. We commend the 2025 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence,” said ERC President and CEO Kelly Keefe.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

