Newsweek’s Naveed Jamali Becomes the First Journalist to Film All Three Legs of America’s Nuclear Triad

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naveed Jamali, Newsweek journalist, Editor at Large, and award-winning host of Unconventional, has achieved a historic milestone. Jamali spent 68 hours aboard a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) for his latest Unconventional episode, becoming the first journalist to film all three legs of America's Nuclear triad.

His storytelling spans filming up close with an active nuclear missile, flying in both of the U.S. Air Force’s nuclear-capable bombers, and now embarking on a strategic deterrence patrol aboard a SSBN. Together, these three platforms form the U.S. nuclear triad, the cornerstone of America’s strategic defense posture.

“Naveed’s achievement is a testament to Newsweek’s commitment to bold, thought-provoking journalism that goes beyond the headlines. By documenting the full nuclear triad, he has given our global audience unprecedented insight into the realities of deterrence and national security,” said Dev Pragad, CEO and Owner of Newsweek. “This is exactly the kind of impactful storytelling that defines Newsweek today: fearless, innovative, and deeply relevant in a rapidly changing world.”

Through Unconventional, Jamali brings audiences unprecedented access and candid perspectives on national security, intelligence, and global affairs. His distinctive approach combines sharp reporting with engaging storytelling, making complex issues accessible to broad audiences and reinforcing Newsweek’s role as a platform for fearless, forward-looking journalism.

“This achievement is not only symbolic but deeply consequential,” said Newsweek’s Editor at Large, Veteran, Influencer, YouTuber, and host of Unconventional, Naveed Jamali. “In a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty, it is important to keep peace by reinforcing deterrence, strengthening alliances, and ensuring that future generations inherit a safer world.”

Unconventional’s upcoming episode, the final chapter of the nuclear triad where Jamali embeds on an active SSBN deterrence patrol, premieres on the Navy’s 250th birthday: October 13, 2025. The teaser can be watched here.

Watch all episodes now.

About Newsweek:

