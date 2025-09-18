LED Phosphors Market Outlook Report 2025-2037: R&D Efforts Target Rare-Earth-Free Phosphors to Cut Raw Material Dependency and Advance Sustainability Goals

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Phosphors Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LED phosphors market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.1 billion by the end of 2037, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2037.
By the end of 2025, the market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion. The LED phosphors market is gaining momentum as the lighting industry transitions to low-energy, high-brightness solutions. Demand is rising for customized phosphor blends to enhance color rendering, thermal stability, and luminous efficacy across a range of white LEDs.
Manufacturers are increasingly adopting nitride- and silicate-based phosphors to meet the optical performance needed for ultra-HD displays and high-efficiency automotive headlamps. Furthermore, regulations targeting halogen and CFL phase-outs are pushing OEMs to enhance LED color quality using advanced phosphor technologies. R&D efforts are also focused on integrating rare-earth-free phosphors to reduce raw material dependencies and align with global sustainability goals.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global LED Phosphors Market
- An Outline of the Global LED Phosphors Market
- Market Definition and Segmentation
- Study Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Secondary Research
- Primary Research
- Data Triangulation
- SPSS Approach
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Regional Synopsis
- Industry Supply Chain Analysis
- DROT
- Driver
- Restraint
- Opportunities
- Trends
- Government Regulation
Competitive Landscape
- Beijing Yuji International Co., Ltd.
- DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Co., Ltd.
- Denka Company Limited
- Edgetech Industries LLC
- Fulight Optoelectronic Materials
- Grirem Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
- Intematix Corporation
- Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Co., Ltd.
- Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH
- Luming Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
- Nemoto & Co., Ltd.
- NICHIA CORPORATION
- PhosphorTech Corporation
- Phosphor Technology
- Shenyang Joinunion Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Stanford Advanced Materials
