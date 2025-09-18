Surge Copper Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement with African Rainbow Minerals Limited

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced strategic private placement (the “Strategic Placement”) with African Rainbow Minerals Limited (“ARM”). Under the Strategic Placement, ARM has purchased 25,781,715 common shares at a price of $0.175 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately C$4.5 million. Following the transaction, ARM’s ownership in Surge has increased to 19.9%.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This strategic placement forms part of the larger financing that was announced earlier this summer. With the completion of all components, Surge has raised approximately C$10.4 million in aggregate. These funds will allow us to complete the pre-feasibility study for the Berg Project and achieve our environmental assessment preparedness objectives. We greatly value our partnership with ARM and are delighted to see them increase their ownership at this pivotal stage in Surge’s growth.”

The net proceeds from the Strategic Placement will be used to advance the Company’s flagship Berg Project, support exploration activities, and provide general working capital. The common shares issued under the Strategic Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day ‎from the date of issuance.‎ No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Strategic Placement.

The participation of ARM in the Strategic Placement constitutes a “related party transaction”, within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the related party participation in the Strategic Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Strategic Placement, insofar as it involved the interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Strategic Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Strategic Placement in an expeditious manner following receipt of all required approvals.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near road, power, and port infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories. Details of the Berg Preliminary Economic Assessment are outlined in a technical report titled “Berg Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment” prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada in conjunction with Moose Mountain Technical Services, with an effective date of June 12, 2023. The report is authored by Kevin Murray and 6 other qualified persons and was issued to Surge Copper Corp. The report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

