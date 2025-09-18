Tire Market Outlook Report 2025-2035: Innovations in Tire Technology Push Forward with Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Durability

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Market Outlook 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tire market was valued at USD 256.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. By the end of 2026, the market is projected to be valued at USD 272.3 billion.
The tire market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising automotive sales, increased commercial vehicle fleets, and the growing preference for specialized tires such as all-season and low-rolling-resistance variants. As governments push for energy efficiency and emissions control, tire manufacturers are innovating with lighter, more durable compounds and intelligent tire technologies.
Additionally, urbanization and the expansion of logistics networks are increasing tire consumption in both passenger and freight transport sectors. The global shift toward electric vehicles is also influencing tire design priorities, with low-noise and extended-wear features gaining prominence.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Tire Market
- An Outline of the Global Tire Market
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Secondary Research
- Primary Research
- Data Triangulation
- SPSS Approach
- Executive Summary
- Unlocking Tire Insights: TBR, LTR, PCR Explained
- Analyzing Top TBR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share
- Analyzing Top LTR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share
- Analyzing Top PCR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share
- Replacement vs. OEM: Brazil Tire Market Leaders
- Brazil Tire Market: Major Wholesalers and Their Business Profiles
- Brazil's PCR Tire Retailers: Online vs. Offline Market Share Breakdown
- Online vs. Offline: Brazil PCR Tire Market Growth Outlook
- Top Online PCR Tire Retailers in Brazil: Products, Sales, and Market Share Analysis
- Offline PCR Tire Market Outlook by Outlet Type
- Leading Offline PCR Tire Retailers: Sales Distribution by Outlet Type
- TBR & LTR Retail Landscape: Market Size by Outlet Type
- Top TBR & LTR Retailers: Sales, Market Share, and Distribution Insights
- Comparative Positioning
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Model
- Market Share
Companies Featured
- Michelin
- Bridgestone
- Goodyear
- Continental
- Pirelli
- Sumitomo Rubber
- Hankook Tire
- Yokohama Rubber
- Zhongce Rubber
- Sailun Group
- Toyo Tires
- Maxxis
- Kumho Tire
- Apollo Tyres
- MRF Tyres
- Giti Tire
- Linglong Tire
- Nexen Tire
- JK Tyre
- CEAT
