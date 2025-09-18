Tire Market Outlook Report 2025-2035: Innovations in Tire Technology Push Forward with Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Durability

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Market Outlook 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tire market was valued at USD 256.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. By the end of 2026, the market is projected to be valued at USD 272.3 billion.

The tire market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising automotive sales, increased commercial vehicle fleets, and the growing preference for specialized tires such as all-season and low-rolling-resistance variants. As governments push for energy efficiency and emissions control, tire manufacturers are innovating with lighter, more durable compounds and intelligent tire technologies.

Additionally, urbanization and the expansion of logistics networks are increasing tire consumption in both passenger and freight transport sectors. The global shift toward electric vehicles is also influencing tire design priorities, with low-noise and extended-wear features gaining prominence.



Key Topics Covered:

Global Tire Market

An Outline of the Global Tire Market

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Data Triangulation

SPSS Approach

Executive Summary

Unlocking Tire Insights: TBR, LTR, PCR Explained

Analyzing Top TBR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share

Analyzing Top LTR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share

Analyzing Top PCR Tire Manufacturers: Financial Strength and Market Share

Replacement vs. OEM: Brazil Tire Market Leaders

Brazil Tire Market: Major Wholesalers and Their Business Profiles

Brazil's PCR Tire Retailers: Online vs. Offline Market Share Breakdown

Online vs. Offline: Brazil PCR Tire Market Growth Outlook

Top Online PCR Tire Retailers in Brazil: Products, Sales, and Market Share Analysis

Offline PCR Tire Market Outlook by Outlet Type

Leading Offline PCR Tire Retailers: Sales Distribution by Outlet Type

TBR & LTR Retail Landscape: Market Size by Outlet Type

Top TBR & LTR Retailers: Sales, Market Share, and Distribution Insights

Comparative Positioning

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Model

Market Share

Companies Featured

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Hankook Tire

Yokohama Rubber

Zhongce Rubber

Sailun Group

Toyo Tires

Maxxis

Kumho Tire

Apollo Tyres

MRF Tyres

Giti Tire

Linglong Tire

Nexen Tire

JK Tyre

CEAT

