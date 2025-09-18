Tire Market Outlook Report 2025-2035: Innovations in Tire Technology Push Forward with Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Durability

The tire market is set for growth due to rising automotive sales, expanded commercial fleets, and demand for specialized tires. Innovations in tire technology, spurred by energy efficiency and emissions regulations, alongside urbanization and EV adoption, present significant opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Market Outlook 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire market was valued at USD 256.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. By the end of 2026, the market is projected to be valued at USD 272.3 billion.

The tire market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising automotive sales, increased commercial vehicle fleets, and the growing preference for specialized tires such as all-season and low-rolling-resistance variants. As governments push for energy efficiency and emissions control, tire manufacturers are innovating with lighter, more durable compounds and intelligent tire technologies.

Additionally, urbanization and the expansion of logistics networks are increasing tire consumption in both passenger and freight transport sectors. The global shift toward electric vehicles is also influencing tire design priorities, with low-noise and extended-wear features gaining prominence.

Companies Featured

  • Michelin
  • Bridgestone
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Pirelli
  • Sumitomo Rubber
  • Hankook Tire
  • Yokohama Rubber
  • Zhongce Rubber
  • Sailun Group
  • Toyo Tires
  • Maxxis
  • Kumho Tire
  • Apollo Tyres
  • MRF Tyres
  • Giti Tire
  • Linglong Tire
  • Nexen Tire
  • JK Tyre
  • CEAT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fslndq

