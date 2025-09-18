Dark Horse Consulting Group Acquires Converge Consulting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Horse Consulting Group (“DHCG” or “the Group”), a leader in strategic and operational consulting in advanced therapies—specifically the fields of cell and gene therapy (“CGT”) and biotherapeutics—is delighted to announce the acquisition of Converge Consulting, LLC (Converge). Converge is known for its ability to bridge the gap between sound strategy and reliable execution for biopharmaceutical organizations in the areas of supply chain, manufacturing, commercial launch readiness, operational excellence, enterprise IT solutions, CMC, and Quality.

With offices located in North America, Europe, and APAC, DHCG is a fully integrated global consulting practice offering a range of strategic and operational services to biopharma markets. Expanding on DHCG’s 2024 acquisition of BioTechLogic, Inc., this transaction demonstrates the Group’s continuing dedication to building a comprehensive ecosystem of integrated offerings across advanced therapies.

“Adding Converge to Dark Horse Consulting Group continues to extend our ability to support clients throughout the entire product development lifecycle,” said Anthony Davies, DHCG Founder and CEO. “Converge will further expand our Group’s shared capabilities into clinical and commercial supply chain, commercial launch, and enterprise IT solution support, while also broadening our expertise in CMC and Quality.”

"The opportunity to join DHCG is a clear win for our team and for our clients as well," said Todd Applebaum, Converge Consulting’s Managing Director and Co-Founder. "We look forward to expanding our offerings for current Converge clients, building on what DHCG already provides, and introducing new services based on our combined capabilities and expertise.”

Pharus served as exclusive advisor to Converge on the transaction and Foley Hoag LLP acted as counsel to the company. DHCG was represented by Fenwick & West LLP.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group, a global company with offices in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore, was founded in 2014 with the purpose of accelerating cell and gene therapies through unmatched consulting expertise. The Group comprises three business units: DHC, BioTechLogic, and now Converge Consulting. The DHCG consulting team’s unrivalled collective knowledge spans development, manufacturing, compliance, quality, regulatory, modeling, and business strategy, addressing a diverse range of client needs.

About Converge Consulting

Converge Consulting serves the Life Sciences industry with strategy, operations, and execution expertise, collaborating with biotech, pharmaceutical, and CGT companies to achieve important business objectives. Operating out of Massachusetts’ Boston/Cambridge life science hub, Converge’s approach focuses on bridging the gap between sound strategy and reliable execution.