Amino Acid Market Outlook Report 2025-2038: Growth Fueled with Rising Demand for Functional Ingredients Enhancing Immunity, Muscle, and Metabolic Health

The global amino acid market is expected to be valued at USD 32.0 billion by the end of 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 98.1 billion by 2038, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2038. By the end of 2026, the market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 34.8 billion.

The amino acid market is witnessing sustained growth driven by increased consumer preference for functional ingredients that support immunity, muscle health, and metabolic function. The surge in demand for vegan and plant-based proteins is further prompting manufacturers to scale up fermentation-based amino acid production. Companies are also investing in novel formulations, such as amino acid-infused beverages and clean-label supplements, to attract health-conscious demographics.

Moreover, the expanding elderly population and a shift towards preventative healthcare are boosting the need for amino acids like glutamine, leucine, and arginine. With technological advancements in biosynthesis and steady integration into sports nutrition and clinical applications, the amino acid sector is set for robust expansion.



Key Topics Covered:

Global Amino Acid Market

Introduction

Market Definition and Segmentation

Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Data Triangulation

SPSS Approach

Executive Summary

Understanding the Current Status of Manufacturers in Japan

Amino Acid Manufacturers - Type & Volume Mapping Across Japan and Asia

Strategic Regional Comparison Table: Japan vs China vs South Korea vs India

Amino Acid Type vs Manufacturer vs Export % (Asian Region)

Top 10 Japanese Amino Acid Manufacturers Snapshot

Interesting Strategic Insight Areas

Growth Drivers

Major Roadblocks

Opportunities

Prevalent Trends

Government Regulation: How they would aid business?

Growth Outlook

Risk Overview

SWOT

Ongoing Advancements for Amino Acid Industry

Supply Chain Analysis for the Asia Amino Acid Market

Country Demand

Recent News

Startup Analysis

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Amino Acid Market

Porter Five Forces

PESTLE

Comparative Positioning

Competitive Landscape

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Fufeng Group Ltd.

Meihua Holdings Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Daesang Corporation

Merck KGaA

Capot Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Think Chemical Co. Ltd.

Iris Biotech GmbH

Phibro Animal Health Corp

