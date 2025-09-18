New tungsten carbide grade enhances cutting tool performance for superalloy machining

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global hard materials company, today announced the launch of grade AM10F tungsten carbide rod tool blanks that raise the bar for machining heat-resistant superalloys (HRSAs) and other advanced materials.

Engineered for high-performance round tools used in aerospace, energy, marine, and other demanding industries, carbide grade AM10F exhibits increased wear resistance that keeps cutting edges sharper longer to allow manufacturers to maximize production efficiency and reduce scrap costs.

“We work continuously with our toolmaking and manufacturing partners to achieve optimal solutions through longer, more consistent tool life,” said Biju Varghese, Hyperion Senior Vice President who oversees the company’s product management and research and development teams. “We’re excited to align the introduction of grade AM10F with EMO Hannover in Germany later this month, where we can connect with many of our current and prospective production technology partners.”

Hyperion tapped decades of hard materials expertise and tight manufacturing process controls to develop carbide rod blanks in grade AM10F to excel in tools used to cut HRSAs such as Inconel™, Monel™, René, Nimonic™, Hastelloy™, and Haynes™. In side milling tests performed on Inconel 718, Hyperion compared tool performance and reliability using carbide grade AM10F and two premium substrates from competitors. Tools made of AM10F lasted more than 50% longer with far greater tool life predictability. Material analysis revealed the more consistent microstructure and chemistry of AM10F translated to predictably long tool life.

“For customers that work with notoriously difficult-to-cut materials that wear out tools quickly and increase the risk of unexpected failures that can lead to scrapping high-value components, grade AM10F’s ability to deliver predictable results with cutting edges that break less often will be a game changer,” said Susanne Sowers, Research & Development Director who managed the development of the new product. “This is a market-leading product that will empower cutting-edge toolmakers to drive performance improvements that will increase productivity and cost savings for manufacturers.”

Carbide rod blanks in grade AM10F are the newest addition to Hyperion’s Application Specific series of carbide rods engineered for fabricating high-performance tools used to machine advanced materials. Carbide rod blanks in grade AM10F deliver:

Superior wear for enhanced resistance to chipping, making it the ideal substrate for high-performance cutting tools used in aerospace, energy, marine, and medical manufacturing



Predictably long tool life that minimizes unexpected failures and enhances productivity by allowing machines to run optimal parameters longer

High-quality material consistency to decrease blank inspection time and speed up tool production with carbide rods that consistently meet tight quality specifications

Extended tool life in demanding applications, reducing downtime, cost per part, and total cost of ownership



Carbide rod blanks in grade AM10F are available as solid rods in a variety of finishes in imperial and metric dimensions. Contact Hyperion to connect with a specialist who can recommend a range of standard and custom products.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with nearly 80 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond, and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion supplies premium toolmaker components, engineered process solutions, and custom wear parts for the most demanding applications. Hyperion has production facilities in North and South America, Europe, and Asia; sales in more than 70 countries; and more than 2,200 employees worldwide.

To learn more, go to HyperionMT.com or visit Hyperion’s profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Inconel, Monel, and Nimonic are registered trademarks of Special Metals Corp. or related entities in certain jurisdictions globally.

Hastelloy and Haynes are registered trademarks of Haynes International Inc. in certain jurisdictions globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e333e08-1cc3-4078-b013-5a8436702202