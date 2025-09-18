SKAIVISION Earns SOC 2 Type II Security Certification

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKAIVISION, a leader in state-of-the-art Computer Vision AI for automotive dealerships, proudly announces it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This designation validates the company’s rigorous security controls and its commitment to safeguarding sensitive dealership and customer data.

The certification followed an independent, in-depth audit of SKAIVISION’s information security practices, policies, and procedures conducted over several months by a third-party firm. The review confirmed that SKAIVISION’s controls meet or exceed the strict standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the protection of data across availability, security, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

“Dealerships are under increasing pressure to modernize operations without sacrificing security,” said Jason Fayling, Founder and CTO of SKAIVISION. “By achieving SOC 2 Type II certification, we’re giving our partners the assurance that SKAIVISION’s AI-powered platform not only accelerates dealership efficiency but also meets the highest standards of data protection. This is about enabling dealerships to innovate with confidence, knowing that their data and their customers’ trust are protected at every step.”

What This Means for Dealerships

Trust: Customer and dealership data is safeguarded to the highest industry standards.

Protection: Continuous controls reduce cyber and compliance risks.

Continuous controls reduce cyber and compliance risks. Confidence: With security assured, dealerships can focus on sales, service, and customers, knowing SKAIVISION has their back.





Security isn’t a one-time milestone: it’s a core discipline at SKAIVISION. SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces its clients’ confidence in the company’s dedication to protecting dealership data today and into the future, ensuring innovation and compliance always move together.

To learn more about SKAIVISION, visit www.skaivision.com.

About SKAIVISION

SKAIVISION was founded in 2021 and is the first off-the-shelf Computer Vision AI critical-alert mechanism to integrate with existing security camera networks in automotive dealerships. The company offers an intuitive mobile application to improve the retail process flow. With a platform based on anonymous silhouette recognition, the solution increases commercial efficiency while delivering an expedited experience to consumers. The tailored approach to chained event sequencing defines the company’s commitment to process modernization. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Melissa Maxey, Maxamy

Melissa.maxey@skaivision.com