Greystone Provides $18.9 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Baltimore Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $18,850,000 HUD-insured loan to refinance Ellwood, a 140-unit multifamily property located in Baltimore, Maryland. The financing was originated by Avi Lifshitz, Managing Director at Greystone.

The FHA-insured financing allows the borrower to secure long-term, fixed-rate debt for the asset while benefiting from the program’s non-recourse structure and favorable terms. Ellwood, located in a growing residential corridor of Baltimore, continues to offer essential housing for the local community.

“FHA financing remains one of the most powerful tools for multifamily borrowers looking to maximize loan proceeds,” said Mr. Lifshitz. “Greystone is proud to support our clients with the depth of experience needed to navigate the HUD process.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

