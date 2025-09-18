Ponbee Sounds Alarm on Hidden Smartphone Health Risks in New Report





Findings highlight addiction, blue light exposure, and overlooked dangers of smartphone loudspeakers

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponbee, a digital wellness and lifestyle company, today announced the release of a new report uncovering the hidden health risks of smartphones. While smartphones are celebrated as one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century, evidence suggests they may also be silently undermining human wellbeing.

The Ponbee report examines three urgent concerns: the addictive nature of smartphones, the disruption caused by prolonged LED screen exposure, and a rarely discussed issue — the risks of smartphone loudspeakers.

The Addictiveness of Smartphones

Researchers have long warned of smartphones’ ability to drain attention. A landmark 2017 study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research demonstrated that the mere presence of a smartphone — whether turned on, off, face up, or face down — reduces available cognitive capacity. Follow-up studies continue to confirm that heavy dependence on smartphones impairs memory, reasoning, and focus.

Neurological Evidence from MRI Studies

More recently, MRI-based research from Sichuan University and Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine found measurable brain changes among long-term smartphone users. Enlarged perivascular spaces were observed in participants who reported anxiety, depression, and heavy daily phone use, suggesting possible links between smartphones and neurological strain.

The Hidden Dangers of Blue Light

Smartphones also expose users to concentrated blue light, which disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythms. Prolonged exposure has been tied to poor sleep, mood disorders, and long-term risks such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The Question of Smartphone Loudspeakers

Perhaps most overlooked is the discomfort associated with smartphone loudspeakers. Unlike traditional speakers, which move air to create natural resonance that energizes the body, smartphone speakers simulate loudness without generating physical vibration.

Some users report unease or fatigue when listening to smartphone audio at high volumes, in stark contrast to the energizing experience of traditional speakers or live music. While long-term scientific studies are still needed, preliminary observations suggest that smartphone loudspeakers may introduce unique auditory or neurological stresses.

“Smartphones are sometimes called the modern era’s opium,” said Brian Zeng, spokesperson for Ponbee. “Our goal is not to condemn this technology but to raise awareness. By acknowledging both its benefits and hidden costs, people can make healthier choices about how they engage with their devices.”

About Ponbee

Founded in 2020, Ponbee is a digital wellness and lifestyle company dedicated to helping people thrive in the modern world. Through articles, guides, productivity tools, and health-focused resources, Ponbee empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier relationships with technology. Its mission is to promote balance, productivity, and wellbeing in an always-connected society.



Contact Details:

Brian Zeng

Position in the company: CEO

brian@ponbee.com

