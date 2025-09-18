Missouri Sports Betting Survey Highlights Residents’ Preferences and Habits

Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMissouri.com surveyed 1,000 Missouri residents to gauge attitudes toward sports betting, wagering habits, and expectations ahead of the state’s anticipated market launch in December. The results highlight a strong appetite for sports betting in the Show-Me State, with nearly 1 in 5 residents currently placing wagers—whether by traveling to nearby states with legal betting, using offshore apps, or finding alternative methods. This early engagement suggests a promising future for the state’s regulated market once it officially goes live.

Anticipated Betting Behaviors - Survey responses indicate that legalization is expected to significantly boost local participation:

24% of Missourians are likely or very likely to place sports bets once legal

14% expect to bet on sports at least weekly

6% anticipate betting monthly

9% plan to wager multiple times per year

Local Team Loyalty - Respondents also revealed a strong intention to support Missouri’s professional sports franchises through betting:

26% plan to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs

12% plan to bet on the St. Louis Cardinals

7% plan to bet on the St. Louis Blues

Beyond Professional Sports - Interest extends beyond traditional professional leagues. If offered by Missouri sportsbooks, respondents expressed enthusiasm for wagering on additional markets:

18% would bet on college sports

29% would bet on award shows or reality TV

11% would bet on U.S. elections

For a detailed breakdown of the survey findings, including demographic insights and expanded analysis, visit BetMissouri.com.

About BetMissouri.com

BetMissouri.com is a trusted resource dedicated to evaluating and recommending the best regulated online sportsbooks in Missouri. Backed by years of gaming industry experience, our team of experts delivers in-depth reviews of licensed and legal operators, with a focus on securing the top bonuses and exclusive promotional offers for bettors. In addition to site assessments, we monitor legislative developments that may impact the state’s gaming landscape and provide guidance to promote responsible gambling.

Contact Info



Jojo Kremer

joann.thomas@gdcgroup.com

+1 210-286-6279

