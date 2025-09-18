BREAKING: Replimune Shares Drop Over 40%; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton By September 22nd To Join Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton reminds investors that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Replimune Group, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/repl.

What is this all about?

Replimune’s stock fell over 70% on July 22, following an announcement that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, rejecting the company’s application for its advanced melanoma therapy due to insufficient clinical evidence from Replimune's Phase 2 study. The Company’s stock fell again on September 18, dropping over 40% after a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the CRL received in July. The Company noted that a path forward under the accelerated approval pathway remains undetermined.

A complaint has been filed against Replimune, alleging the Company materially false and misleading statements about its IGNYTE clinical trial and the prospects for regulatory approval of RP1 in combination with nivolumab.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Replimune Group, Inc. common stock between November 22, 2024, and July 21, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 22, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Replimune Group, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

