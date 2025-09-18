Coaches Announced. Show Ready: National Cricket League Unveils 2025 Season

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cricket League (NCL) today announced its 2025 season, a ten-day showdown running October 3–13 at the University of Texas at Dallas. Six franchises. Elite coaches. Global stars. And America’s next generation ready to take the field.

Tickets are available now at NCLCricket.com. Festivities kick off a day early with the star-studded NCL Gala in honor of Chetna on October 2, bringing together the coaches, players, and partners who will power the 2025 season.

The season opens with legends Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Muttiah Muralitharan — three of cricket’s all-time greats — headlining the opening ceremony. Imagine Brady and Montana side by side, kicking off a new era of sport. The NCL will stream globally — and U.S. coverage through WFAA/ ABC network — connecting Dallas’s tournament to cricket’s 2.5 billion fans worldwide.

At its core, the NCL is built to fast-track U.S. players by putting them shoulder-to-shoulder with international icons — delivering big-time talent, big-time moments, and a stage built for the sport’s Olympic return at LA28.

“America’s appetite for cricket is real — and LA28 puts it on the world’s biggest stage in our own backyard,” said Rajan Singh, CEO of the National Cricket League. “This coaching roster is stacked, and they’ll deliver fast, fearless cricket night after night.”

2025 Head Coaches/ 6 Teams (at a glance)

Venkatesh Prasad — Houston Generals

Former India pace spearhead and national bowling coach; admired for seam-bowling frameworks, clarity of roles, and composure under pressure.

Former India pace spearhead and national bowling coach; admired for seam-bowling frameworks, clarity of roles, and composure under pressure. JP Duminy — Chicago CC

South Africa international great turned coach; brings modern T20 strategy, calm leadership, and a reputation for nurturing finishers and fielding standards.

South Africa international great turned coach; brings modern T20 strategy, calm leadership, and a reputation for nurturing finishers and fielding standards. Peter Moores — Dallas Lonestars

Former England head coach and acclaimed developer of talent in county cricket. Recognized for data-informed plans, man-management, and installing winning cultures.

Former England head coach and acclaimed developer of talent in county cricket. Recognized for data-informed plans, man-management, and installing winning cultures. Paul Nixon — LA Waves

Former England wicketkeeper and respected white-ball coach who emphasizes fearless batting, sharp keeping standards, and “all-in” team identity.

Former England wicketkeeper and respected white-ball coach who emphasizes fearless batting, sharp keeping standards, and “all-in” team identity. Trevor Penney — New York Lions

Globally renowned fielding and assistant coach with major international and franchise credentials. Specialist in high-energy fielding units and situational awareness.

Globally renowned fielding and assistant coach with major international and franchise credentials. Specialist in high-energy fielding units and situational awareness. Arunkumar Jagadeesh — Atlanta Kings

Former Karnataka standout and accomplished batting coach with international experience, including leading roles in U.S. cricket. Known for building disciplined top orders and empowering homegrown players.

From World Cup veterans to international tacticians, this group is built to win — and to shape the future of American cricket.

The roster runs deep: Andre Russell, Colin Munro, Kyle Mayers, Sam Billings, Wahab Riaz, George Munsey, Wayne Parnell, Kedar Yadav, Tom Abell, Brandon McMullen, Aaron Johnson — plus rising U.S. players with everything to prove.

Every night from October 3-13th (matches here) brings something new: student and alumni spotlights, veteran and first responder tributes, sustainability and community celebrations. Fan zones, giveaways, and family offers make it more than a match — it’s an event.

Sixty Strikes Format: Fast. Built for today’s game.

Learn the Game: Clinics and demos for first-time fans.

Celebrating Community with Theme Nights

The National Cricket League goes beyond the boundary — it’s about honoring the people, values, and causes that bring us together. Each night of the tournament will highlight a special theme, making every game more than just sport:

Community First / National Night Out – In the spirit of National Night Out, we’ll recognize local heroes, first responders, and community champions who make our neighborhoods stronger every day.

– In the spirit of National Night Out, we’ll recognize local heroes, first responders, and community champions who make our neighborhoods stronger every day. Domestic Violence Awareness Night – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this evening will honor survivors, raise awareness, and spotlight the vital work of organizations supporting those impacted.

– In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this evening will honor survivors, raise awareness, and spotlight the vital work of organizations supporting those impacted. Student Night – High school and college students take center stage with special access and recognition, celebrating the next generation of cricket fans.

– High school and college students take center stage with special access and recognition, celebrating the next generation of cricket fans. Veterans Night – A tribute to our service members, with in-game recognition and special honors for veterans in attendance.

– A tribute to our service members, with in-game recognition and special honors for veterans in attendance. Healthcare & Heroes Night – Spotlighting doctors, nurses, firefighters, and police officers who protect and care for our communities.

– Spotlighting doctors, nurses, firefighters, and police officers who protect and care for our communities. Sustainability Night – Highlighting NCL’s pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2030, with tree-planting for every boundary and solar-powered stadium initiatives.

– Highlighting NCL’s pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2030, with tree-planting for every boundary and solar-powered stadium initiatives. Alumni Night – A night of pride as UT Dallas alumni and community leaders are welcomed back to celebrate with fans and players.



These theme nights bring cricket closer to the community, celebrating the people and causes that make the experience meaningful for everyone.

Media Assets & Interviews

Coach headshots, team marks, and event artwork available upon request

Interview windows with coaches, CEO of NCL Rajan Singh, and select players can be scheduled

About the National Cricket League

The National Cricket League (NCL) is redefining sports and entertainment in the United States, bringing the world’s second-most-watched sport to American audiences in a dynamic new format. Featuring cricket legends, rising stars, and cultural icons, the NCL delivers an experience that blends world-class competition with music, community, and cause-driven theme nights. The tournament is streamed globally — and with U.S. coverage through WFAA, ABC network — connecting Dallas to cricket’s 2.5 billion fans worldwide. In partnership with universities, local communities, and global organizations, the NCL is creating a platform where sport inspires connection, growth, and impact.

Follow us: www.NCLCricket.com | Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn

Media Contact: Media@NCLCricket.com