SOCIETE DE TAYNINH : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2025

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 18 septembre 2025

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2025.

Il a été déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 18 septembre 2025.

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l’adresse www.tayninh.fr.

Pour plus d’informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs


Juliette Aulagnon
+33 6 15 74 20 43
investor.relations@urw.com

