Planisware continues its development in North America with two new data centers in Canada

Paris, France, September 18, 2025 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the imminent opening of new data centers in Canada, a strategic move to enhance cloud service capabilities and deliver even greater security, control, and regulatory compliance to its growing customer base in North America.

The establishment of two new data centers in Montreal and Toronto complements the existing North American infrastructure. Each data center is located within facilities operated by leading providers and demonstrates Planisware's commitment to supporting its customers' critical projects in Canada. This expansion enables Planisware to provide localized infrastructure, optimized performance, and improved data residency options for organizations navigating evolving regulatory landscapes.

“Our investment in Canadian infrastructure marks an important step in Planisware's international growth strategy and will be instrumental in securing many new contracts in the years to come,” commented Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware. “By expanding our presence in North America, we reaffirm our promise to deliver unparalleled cloud security, operational sovereignty, and service continuity for our customers' most critical initiatives.”

These Canadian data centers will leverage Planisware's proprietary infrastructure that follows stringent security protocols and operational transparency. Customers will benefit from robust, enterprise-grade solutions certified to meet the most demanding global standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 27018, ISO 27017, SOC 1/2 Type 2, and CSA STAR. These credentials guarantee industry-leading measures for data privacy, cloud security, and business continuity, ensuring customer environments are always protected and compliant with regional and sector-specific requirements.

Planisware's cloud solutions are designed for scale, reliability, and resilience, serving thousands of users across multiple countries and managing hundreds of thousands of tasks each year. The Canadian data centers will allow organizations to deploy and manage their strategic portfolios and drive their projects & programs with confidence, benefiting from direct access and control, rapid disaster recovery, and proactive monitoring, all within Canada's borders.

Planisware remains committed to continuous innovation, placing customer needs and regulatory demands at the forefront of its global platform deployment strategy.

