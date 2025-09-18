BOOK LAUNCH: New Book Power Without Permission Shows Women How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Lead with Power; Lands Sept. 25

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Without Permission is not another tidy leadership manual. It is a bold field guide for executive women who are done waiting to be picked, and for leaders who want their allyship to count. Written by former tech CEO and founder of Leaders Adapt, Andreas Pettersson, with 13 women co-authors across industries including construction, technology, manufacturing, the book delivers practical tools that readers can use immediately to speak earlier, ask bigger, and convert outcomes into visible credit.

Why this book matters now

A 2023 KPMG study found that 75% of executive women reported experiencing imposter syndrome, and many said it intensified as they advanced. Power Without Permission begins with strategies to stop imposter spirals at work, then expands into core leadership practices: presence, purpose, sponsorship, and building the next generation. It gives women and allies tools to shut down self-doubt, set boundaries that stick, and create a steady pipeline of visible wins.

What’s new & useful

ADAPT Framework: a 5-step system (Awareness → Direction → Action → Purpose → Transformation) that moves readers from doubt to outcomes.



Leadership Awareness Ladder: a 9-rung, self-scoring tool with “next moves” to turn growth into weekly practice.



5-Minute Reset: cut pre-meeting anxiety in five minutes with a simple reset routine.



Boundary Playbook: practical language for clean “no’s,” tiered yeses, that result in protecting time and energy.



Visibility & Presence System: keep a private “wins file,” share credit credibly, and strengthen communication with the Five Cs (Clarity, Conciseness, Completeness, Correctness, Courtesy) and negotiation drills.



Voices from the book

“Women don’t need fixing. Systems do,” said Andreas Pettersson. “Use this playbook now. Stop spirals, ask bigger, turn results into recognition, and lead without waiting for permission.”

“Momentum began with one boundary and one bigger ask each week,” said Carolina Hernandez, co-author and Founder & CEO of Louis Gloria Painting Company. “That simple rhythm changed how I led and how the room responded.”

Third-party perspective

“Power Without Permission is the book women leaders have been waiting for,” says Dr. Nancy O’Reilly, global advocate for women’s leadership and gender equality, and the founder of Women Connect4Good, Inc. “Andreas saw a problem and has set out to solve it. Every woman who’s ever second-guessed herself or downplayed her power needs to read it. It’s more than just a book—it’s a blueprint for real change.”

Who it’s for

Rising women in corporate roles



Founders and managers in entrepreneurial environments



Leaders who want allyship to change careers, not just conversations



Availability

Release date: Sept. 25, 2025



Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, and Audiobook



