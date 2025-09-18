Dr. Jason Brinton Selected as Principal Investigator for Landmark FDA Study Demonstrating Superior Safety and Efficacy of EVO ICL Technology

St. Louis, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri - September 16, 2025 -

Prestigious three-year multicenter clinical trial confirms revolutionary implantable lens technology achieves exceptional visual outcomes with minimal complications

Dr. Jason P. Brinton of Brinton Vision has been recognized for his participation as a principal investigator in a groundbreaking FDA prospective multicenter clinical study examining the long-term safety and effectiveness of EVO/EVO+ Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) technology. The comprehensive three-year study, recently published in Clinical Ophthalmology, represents one of the most rigorous evaluations of phakic intraocular lens technology ever conducted in the United States.

Selection as a principal investigator for this pivotal FDA study represents a distinction reserved for only the most accomplished refractive surgeons in the nation. Dr. Brinton was among just 14 distinguished ophthalmologists chosen to participate in this critical research, which enrolled 629 eyes across 327 subjects to evaluate the revolutionary central port design of EVO ICL lenses for correcting moderate to high myopia and astigmatism.

"Being selected to participate in this landmark FDA study was both an honor and a responsibility," said Dr. Brinton. "The results validate what I have observed in clinical practice – that EVO ICL technology represents a transformative advancement in vision correction, particularly for patients who may not be ideal candidates for laser vision correction procedures."

The study findings demonstrate remarkable clinical outcomes that position EVO ICL as a superior option for vision correction. At three years post-surgery, 90.7 percent of eyes achieved spherical equivalent refraction within ±0.50 diopters of target, while an impressive 99.0 percent achieved results within ±1.00 diopters. Visual acuity results proved equally compelling, with 85.8 percent of eyes achieving 20/20 vision or better and 99.5 percent achieving 20/40 vision or better without corrective lenses.

The safety profile demonstrated in the study establishes EVO ICL technology as exceptionally well-tolerated. The research documented safety and efficacy indices of 1.25 and 1.07 respectively, indicating that patients not only maintained their pre-surgical vision quality but frequently experienced improvements. Notably, 48.9 percent of eyes gained one or more lines of corrected distance visual acuity, representing enhanced vision quality beyond pre-surgical levels.

"The three-year data confirms that EVO ICL delivers predictable, stable refractive correction with an outstanding safety profile," explained Dr. Brinton. "What sets this technology apart is the central port design, which eliminates the need for additional laser procedures on the eye while allowing natural fluid circulation. This innovation has fundamentally changed how we approach vision correction surgery for patients who aren't candidates for LASIK."



The central port design represents a significant technological advancement over previous ICL models. Earlier generations required additional surgical procedures to prevent complications such as pupillary block and cataract formation. The EVO ICL's innovative design allows natural fluid circulation within the eye, eliminating these risks while making the surgery simpler and reducing recovery time.

The study also examined the health of the cornea's protective cell layer, which is crucial for maintaining clear vision throughout life. These specialized cells decreased by only 6.7 percent over three years, which compares favorably to earlier lens models and remains within healthy ranges for long-term eye health. Importantly, all patients maintained cell counts well above the minimum levels needed for proper corneal function.

The research documented remarkably low complication rates throughout the three-year follow-up period. No patients experienced pupillary block, a potentially serious condition where fluid cannot drain properly from the eye, confirming the effectiveness of the central port design. Cataract development was observed in only 0.16 percent of cases, representing a significant improvement over earlier lens technologies. Additionally, no instances of increased eye pressure, tissue inflammation, or other serious complications were reported.

Dr. Brinton's expertise in advanced refractive surgery techniques and commitment to clinical research excellence contributed to the study's success. His participation underscores the rigorous standards applied by STAAR Surgical and the FDA in selecting investigation sites capable of delivering precise surgical outcomes while maintaining comprehensive patient safety protocols.

The study's implications extend beyond academic interest, offering practical benefits for patients seeking alternatives to laser vision correction. EVO ICL technology proves particularly valuable for individuals with thin corneas, extreme refractive errors, or other anatomical factors that preclude LASIK or PRK procedures. The reversible nature of the implant provides additional peace of mind for patients considering vision correction options.

With over 2.5 million EVO ICL lenses distributed across 75 countries, the technology has gained international recognition as a premium vision correction solution. The FDA approval of EVO ICL models in March 2022, based on six-month data from this clinical study, marked a significant milestone in American refractive surgery practice.

For patients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and beyond, Dr. Brinton's involvement in this pivotal research reinforces his position among the region's most qualified refractive surgeons. His participation in advancing the scientific understanding of EVO ICL technology demonstrates a commitment to evidence-based practice and patient-centered care.

The comprehensive nature of this three-year study, combined with the exceptional outcomes demonstrated, positions EVO ICL as a transformative option for vision correction. As refractive surgery continues evolving, research of this caliber provides the foundation for informed clinical decision-making and optimal patient outcomes.

About Brinton Vision

Brinton Vision, led by Dr. Jason P. Brinton, provides comprehensive refractive surgery services to patients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

