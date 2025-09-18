QIA, QC and Government of Nunavut launch transfer process for Qikiqtarjuaq Port development

Iqaluit, Nunavut, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) and Qikiqtaaluk Corporation (QC) today announced plans to assume responsibility for the development of a sea port in Qikiqtarjuaq as an Inuit-led joint venture.

The QC initiative will build on design work already undertaken by the Government of Nunavut (GN), with a goal of expediting construction of this important infrastructure in Nunavut.

The GN continues to advance the project design phase of the Qikiqtarjuaq port, which is expected to conclude this fall. The joint venture will be majority-owned and led by QC, the business development arm of QIA, in partnership with infrastructure developer Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). Once completed, the transfer will ensure the project is Inuit-led and strategically positioned for long-term success.

This milestone marks a significant step toward advancing Inuit economic leadership, building critical Arctic infrastructure, and strengthening Canada’s sovereignty. The Qikiqtarjuaq port will provide vital support for national security, search-and-rescue operations, maritime defence, and the sustainable development of Nunavut’s economy.

“This transfer positions the Qikiqtarjuaq Port project for success,” said Olayuk Akesuk, President of QIA. “By ensuring Inuit leadership, we are guaranteeing that the project fulfills its objective of advancing Inuit economic development while building vital infrastructure for Nunavut and Canada.”

“Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, with its partner AEDC, is ready to move forward,” said Harry Flaherty, CEO of QC. “Developing the Qikiqtarjuaq Port will grow the Qikiqtani economy, reduce reliance on foreign ports, and reinforce Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic Archipelago and the eastern entrance to the Northwest Passage.”

The Qikiqtarjuaq port will also enhance Canada’s seafood supply chain by securing access to sustainably harvested Arctic fisheries. The GN, QIA and QC have agreed to move quickly on the transfer process so development can continue without delay.

