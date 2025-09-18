Onix positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Artificial Intelligence Services by QKS Group

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Artificial Intelligence Services vendors. Onix, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Onix a 2025 Technology Leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Artificial Intelligence Services, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prabhat Mishra, Analyst, QKS Group, “Onix delivers an enterprise-grade AI services portfolio that combines proprietary accelerators with deep consulting expertise to help organizations operationalize AI across industries. Through its Datametica-acquired IPs, Onix provides a tightly integrated toolchain including Eagle for strategic planning and business case modelling, Condor for secure data migration, Raven for workload modernization, Pelican for AI-driven data validation, and Phoenix as a low-code AI studio. Complemented by Kingfisher for synthetic data generation and Eagle FinOps for financial operations governance, this tool-backed methodology enables enterprises to reduce implementation risks, accelerate time-to-value, and achieve repeatable outcomes in scaling AI transformation.”

Prabhat added, “Onix’s value proposition extends beyond tooling, with a blend of advisory and engineering services that simplify onboarding and optimize delivery of AI initiatives. Its advantage as a Google Cloud launch partner and contributor to Agentspace positions it at the forefront of agentic AI adoption, enabling enterprises to orchestrate LLMs, contextual memory, and workflow logic into production-ready AI agents. The firm has demonstrated strong vertical traction in manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and transportation, delivering solutions from predictive maintenance and document intelligence to compliance automation and customer engagement. With a proven record of innovation underscored by 16 Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards, Onix continues to align its roadmap with scalable AI enablement, multi-cloud deployment flexibility, and advanced GenAI integration. This comprehensive approach has positioned Onix among the Leaders in the SPARK Matrix: AI Services.”

QKS Group defines AI Services as consulting, engineering, and implementation solutions that enable enterprises to design, build, operationalize, and govern artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, with a focus on business value realization across functions and industries. These services span strategic AI advisory, custom model development, foundation model integration, responsible AI governance, MLOps, and domain-specific AI accelerators. AI Services empower business and IT leaders to embed intelligent systems into workflows, enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and deliver personalized experiences.

Onix has established itself as a trusted provider in the AI services space by delivering a tool-backed portfolio that combines scalable AI enablement, seamless data modernization, and strong alignment with cloud-native ecosystems. Its ability to unify discovery, migration, workload transformation, and AI deployment within an integrated suite makes it particularly relevant for enterprises seeking to operationalize generative AI, modernize legacy data stacks, and implement cost-governed, enterprise-grade AI workflows across industries and geographies.





“Being named a leader in AI Services affirms Onix’s mission to turn AI into real-world impact. Powered by our unique IP, deep data engineering expertise, and context-aware engine, we’re removing adoption barriers and scaling AI across the enterprise — creating a new blueprint for how industries harness AI to evolve and thrive,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO at Onix.

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades. As a Premier level partner within Google's Partner Advantage program and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan , the industry’s first multi-capability agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan’s context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decision intelligence—all with unmatched speed and precision.

Backed by proprietary IP like Eagle, Raven, and Kingfisher, Onix has helped 1,000+ enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

