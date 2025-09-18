Niman Ranch’s Pumpkin Spice Bacon Is Back in time for Fall

Westminster, Colo., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pumpkin spice season has arrived – and this year, it’s sizzling. Back by popular demand, Niman Ranch’s Pumpkin Spice Bacon is making its return as a limited-time-only fall offering, available now and until sold out exclusively through ButcherBox home delivery.

This isn’t your typical pumpkin spice product; made with pork from independent family farms, this small-batch bacon is pit-smoked over real hardwood and tumbled in a warm blend of pumpkin spices, delivering an irresistible balance of smoky, savory and slightly sweet flavors.

“We love seeing how fall-flavor enthusiasts embrace this bacon in creative ways – from upgrading a weekend brunch to making on-trend charcuterie boards, BLTs with a seasonal spin, wrapping it around roasted root vegetables or incorporating into your favorite cool-weather cocktail,” said Drew Calvert, Vice President of Marketing at Niman Ranch. “Pumpkin spice is more than lattes and sweetness; when paired with our artisan, hand-crafted bacon, it creates something comforting, exciting and uniquely delicious.”

Highlights of Niman Ranch’s Pumpkin Spice Bacon include:

Limited-time only, while supplies last exclusively through ButcherBox.

Pit-smoked over real hardwood fire for bold, authentic flavor.

Uncured and nitrate-/nitrite-free, with minimal processing.

Humanely raised pork from independent family farmers dedicated to sustainable agriculture.

First launched last fall, this seasonal favorite sold out quickly. Its return gives foodies another chance to elevate cozy gatherings and everyday meals with an on-trend flavor mashup that’s both fun and sophisticated.

“Fall is about savoring simple pleasures,” added Calvert. “Pumpkin Spice Bacon is our way of celebrating the season with a touch of comfort, creativity and a whole lot of flavor.”

The specialty bacon is available to current ButcherBox members through their regular deliveries, while new customers can experience this unique offering through ButcherBox's curated one-time gift boxes like the Pumpkin Spice Bacon Box or the Fall Flavors Sampler, featuring the best of Niman Ranch fall flavors.

For recipe inspiration, pairing ideas and to learn more about Niman Ranch’s commitment to humane animal care and sustainable family farming, visit www.NimanRanch.com.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones – ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers’ doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

