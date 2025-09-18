Industrial Control Transformers Market Growth Outlook Report 2025-2034: Energy Demand Surge Driving Revenues

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control Transformers Market Growth Analysis - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial control transformers market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a valuation of USD 1.76 Billion by 2034.

Energy consumption has risen across several industries which has increased their demand for industry control transformers in order to control energy supply. This key trend is expected to boost the industrial control transformers market growth across the globe.

As industrial control transformers require low maintenance and provide quality performance, they are commonly used a variety of devices and equipment, such as relays, motor start button, timers, AC motor starter coil, and electrical distribution systems, which is aiding the growth of the market for industrial control transformers.

Chemical and petrochemical industries are expanding and increasing their usage of various electrical equipment for manufacturing and other processes, resulting in an increased demand for industrial control transformers.

Global Industrial Control Transformers Industry Segmentation



The report offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:



Breakup by Phase Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Breakup by Power Rating

25-500 VA

500-1,000 VA

1,000-1,500 VA

Above 1,500 VA

Breakup by End Use

Chemical

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global industrial control transformers market covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Others

Market Share by Phase Type



The three phase segment holds a significant share of the industrial control transformers market by phase type as they can transmit thrice the power than single phase transformers. They have three primaries as well as three secondary windings unlike single phase which has only one primary and one secondary winding. Three phase industrial control transformers are used in electrical distribution and power generation and in high power industries for loads such as motor drives, rectifiers, and various other similar products.



Market Share by Region



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for a sizable share in the industrial control transformers market owing to the technological advancements in the region and increasing investments for the development of long-distance electricity networks. In countries such as India and China, increasing industrialisation is leading to a growing demand for industrial control transformers. Increase in population along with improved standards of living have been further positively impacting the market for industrial control transformers in the Asia Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.



ABB Ltd. was established in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It is a global automation company that believes in improving technology and enhancing performance to a higher level. They offer products and services to the industry, infrastructure, utility, and transportation sectors to aid in a resource efficient and sustainable future.



Seimens AG



Seimens AG, founded in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, is an automation company that aims at making reliable, sustainable, and affordable energies using innovative ideas for use in various industries. They cater to the healthcare, industry, transport, and infrastructure sectors, providing services and innovative products.



Schneider Electric SE



Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and has its headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, France. This company deals with energy management and digital automation, manufacturing products by combining real time automation, energy technologies, and software and services, among others. Their products include industrial control systems, industrial safety systems, and building automation systems.



Other market players include Eaton Corporation plc, and General Electric Company, among others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzlf02

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.