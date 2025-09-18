Frisco, TX , Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Hippo Media, a leading digital marketing and creative media agency, announces the opening of its third office location in Frisco, Texas. This strategic expansion comes as a direct result of the company's outstanding AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) performance and successful integration of AI-powered marketing solutions, which have driven significant growth and client demand across North Texas.

The new Frisco office joins Fast Hippo Media's existing locations in Dallas, Texas, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, positioning the agency to better serve its expanding base of small and medium-sized business clients across the nation.



Fast Hippo Media

AI-Driven Growth Fuels Expansion

Fast Hippo Media's decision to open its third location stems from exceptional performance in emerging digital marketing disciplines and forward-thinking technology adoption. The agency's expertise in AEO – optimizing content for AI-powered search engines and answer platforms – has generated remarkable results for SMB clients, creating increased demand for their specialized services.

"We recognized very early on that AI search, driven by tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and others, represents the future of consumer behavior," said Oscar Fullmer, co-founder. "We poured significant resources and investment into creating the tools and operations necessary to excel in this rapidly evolving space. Our investment in AI technologies and AEO strategies has transformed how we deliver results for our clients."

The strategic foresight has paid dividends, with client demand surging as businesses recognize the competitive advantage of AI-optimized marketing strategies. "The response from businesses in North Texas and across the country has been overwhelming, and opening our Frisco office allows us to continue to provide the personalized, high-touch service our growing client base deserves," added Fullmer.

Strategic Location in Texas's Growth Hub

Frisco's selection as Fast Hippo Media's third office location reflects the city's position as one of America's fastest-growing business hubs. The vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and concentration of SMBs align perfectly with Fast Hippo Media's target market and growth strategy.

The Frisco office will serve as both a client collaboration center and an innovation hub, where Fast Hippo Media's team will continue developing cutting-edge AI marketing solutions and AEO strategies specifically tailored for small and medium-sized businesses.

Comprehensive Digital Solutions for SMBs

From its new Frisco location, Fast Hippo Media will deliver its full suite of services designed specifically for SMB success:

AI-Enhanced Digital Marketing – Leveraging artificial intelligence for improved targeting, personalization, and campaign optimization.

Google Business Profile Optimization - Helping businesses of all sizes maximize Google’s most powerful tool for improved visibility.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) – Positioning clients to capture traffic from AI-powered search platforms and voice assistants.

Search Engine Optimization – Traditional and next-generation SEO strategies for maximum visibility.

Content Creation & Strategy – Data-driven content that engages audiences and drives conversions.

Website Design & Development – Mobile-optimized, conversion-focused websites built for SMB growth.

Social Media Management – Strategic social presence management across all major platforms.

Paid Advertising – ROI-focused campaigns across Google, Facebook, and emerging ad platforms.

Client-First Approach Drives Success

Fast Hippo Media's expansion reflects its unwavering commitment to client success. The agency's client-first philosophy emphasizes personalized strategies, transparent reporting, and measurable results – particularly important for SMBs managing marketing budgets efficiently.

"We've built our reputation by treating every client like our most important client," noted Leilah Parks, VP of Sales. "Our Frisco office allows us to provide even more personalized service while continuing to innovate with AI and AEO technologies that give SMBs a competitive edge."

Community Investment and Growth Plans

Beyond serving clients, Fast Hippo Media plans active involvement in Frisco's business community through networking events, educational workshops, and partnerships with local organizations. The agency will host regular seminars on AI marketing trends and AEO strategies specifically designed for SMB owners and marketing teams.

Future initiatives include expanding the team at the Frisco location, developing additional AI-powered marketing tools, and exploring further Texas market expansion based on continued growth.

About Fast Hippo Media

Fast Hippo Media is a results-driven digital marketing and creative agency that specializes in innovative solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. With offices in Dallas, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and now Frisco, Texas, the agency combines creative excellence with advanced technology, including AI-powered marketing tools and Answer Engine Optimization strategies.

Founded on principles of creativity, innovation, and client success, Fast Hippo Media helps SMBs compete effectively in the digital marketplace through personalized strategies, transparent reporting, and cutting-edge marketing technologies.

###

Media Contact

Fast Hippo Media – Frisco Office

Address: 7700 Preston Rd, Ste. 401, Frisco, TX 75034

Phone: (214) 272-7034

Email: info@fasthippomedia.com

Website: https://fasthippomedia.com















Attachment