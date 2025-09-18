Skills for Success Day Highlights the Importance of Building Strong Skills: From the Classroom to the Workplace

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canadians celebrate Skills for Success Day, an annual initiative created in 2010 by ABC Life Literacy Canada, to raise awareness about the critical skills needed for learning, work, and life. In recognition of this day, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to highlight the many FREE resources available to students and teachers on the SCC website.

The Skills for Success, formerly known as Essential Skills, were introduced by the Government of Canada in May 2021. The Skills for Success include Numeracy, Communication, Collaboration, Problem solving, Writing, Adaptability, Reading, Creativity & Innovation and Digital Skills. These skills form the foundation for all other learning and are essential for success in a rapidly changing world. To support youth, educators, and career seekers, SCC has developed a variety of tools and resources, including:

A mobile app featuring over 40 skilled trade and technology careers, plus skill-testing questions for self-assessment.

“Skills for Success are more than just workplace tools—they’re life skills,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada. “By strengthening them, we give Canadians the ability to succeed in school, advance in their careers, and adapt to a changing world.”

Many Canadian workers do not have skills that are strong enough to equip them to meet the skills demands of their jobs. Six in 10 workers will require skills training before 2027, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today. (World Economic Forum, 2023)

To learn more about the Skills for Success and to download free resources, visit SCC’s website. You also can access the SFS mobile app here: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/skills-canada/id970485889



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

