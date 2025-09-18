GCAT Final Arrives in Las Vegas with $1.595 Million Prize Purse, Elite Arabian Horses, and a Spectacular Entertainment Lineup

Las Vegas, USA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
September, 2025
The Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) will host its spectacular 2025 Final from September 26 to 28 at the Wynn West Lot on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. This world-class championship brings together the finest Arabian horses, top handlers, and international fans, with a thrilling entertainment program complementing three days of elite competition.
The GCAT Final caps a dynamic season spanning Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. With a $1.595 million prize purse, including $1.275 million for overall rankings and $270,000 for the championship, the event promises fierce competition and unprecedented rewards.
Elite Competition: GCAT Americas Rankings
The Las Vegas Final will showcase top-ranked horses and handlers from the GCAT Americas circuit.
Male Overall Ranking Leaders:
TASHEEM PMA (60 pts), SVB CALAIS (57 pts), and RHAPHAEL SBA (55 pts) lead a tight race, with ROYAL ATTICUS (51 pts) close behind.
Female Overall Ranking Leaders:
EXXALTRESS (60 pts) and SEDONA AS (57 pts) dominate, followed by VIXXEN K (47 pts) and ARIA IMARA (44 pts).
Handler Overall Ranking Leaders:
Sandro Pinha (205 pts) holds the top spot, with Andy Selman (180 pts) and Ricardo Rivero (179 pts) in close pursuit.
The top 20 Male Horses, Female Horses, and Handlers are eligible for prize money, with champions crowned across Yearling, Junior, and Senior categories, ensuring a display of unparalleled skill and elegance.
Prize Money Breakdown
Overall Rankings (Americas Series): $1.275 million
- 1st Place (Male & Female Horses): $100,000
- 1st Place (Handlers): $10,000
- Special Bonus: $50,000 for the horse with the highest overall points.
Las Vegas Championship: $270,000
- Top 10 in each category (Yearlings, Juniors, Seniors – Male & Female)
- 1st Place Prize: $10,000
Total Prize Purse: $1.595 million
Entertainment Extravaganza
The GCAT Final Las Vegas blends elite sport with world-class entertainment:
September 26
Elvis - Shawn Klush & the Showgirls: the ultimate Elvis tribute act.
September 28
The Greatest Showman Live Performance: A theatrical tribute inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster.
A surprise live concert by a Grammy winner performer
DJ Sets in the Village: A vibrant festive atmosphere throughout the weekend.
Prestigious Partners
The event is supported by an esteemed lineup of partners:
- Doha Bank
- Richard Mille
- Alkass
- Douglas Elliman
- Wynn Hotel
- Lamborghini Las Vegas
Fan Experience
Attendees will enjoy a dynamic three-day program:
- Elite competitions featuring global talent.
- A cultural village with lifestyle showcases, interactive displays, and retail.
- Premium hospitality celebrating the glamour of Arabian horses.
Admission: Free village entry (first-come, first-served). Limited seats in the grandstands (first-come, first-served).
Follow @arabianstour on Instagram or visit www.gcarabianstour.com to stay updated with the latest news, or download the GCAT app, available on Apple and Android for real-time results and rankings.
About the Global Champions Arabians Tour
Inaugurated in 2024, the Global Champions Arabians Tour is an exclusive Arabian Horse Championship series, taking place in state-of-the-art venues in iconic locations worldwide and offers the highest prize money in the sport's history. Its mission is to promote the uniqueness of Purebred Arabian Horses through an international platform, fostering a legacy of excellence, transparency, fairness and integrity.
For all media enquiries, please contact:
Clara Martins
Marketing & Communications Lead
Email: clara@gcarabianstour.com
WhatsApp: +974 7195 6254
Or
Lauren Dickov
Head of Social Media
Email : lauren@gcarabianstour.com
WhatsApp: +974 5554 3691