GCAT Final Arrives in Las Vegas with $1.595 Million Prize Purse, Elite Arabian Horses, and a Spectacular Entertainment Lineup

The Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) will host its spectacular 2025 Final from September 26 to 28 at the Wynn West Lot on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. This world-class championship brings together the finest Arabian horses, top handlers, and international fans, with a thrilling entertainment program complementing three days of elite competition.





The GCAT Final caps a dynamic season spanning Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. With a $1.595 million prize purse, including $1.275 million for overall rankings and $270,000 for the championship, the event promises fierce competition and unprecedented rewards.

Elite Competition: GCAT Americas Rankings

The Las Vegas Final will showcase top-ranked horses and handlers from the GCAT Americas circuit.

Male Overall Ranking Leaders:

TASHEEM PMA (60 pts), SVB CALAIS (57 pts), and RHAPHAEL SBA (55 pts) lead a tight race, with ROYAL ATTICUS (51 pts) close behind.

Female Overall Ranking Leaders:

EXXALTRESS (60 pts) and SEDONA AS (57 pts) dominate, followed by VIXXEN K (47 pts) and ARIA IMARA (44 pts).

Handler Overall Ranking Leaders:

Sandro Pinha (205 pts) holds the top spot, with Andy Selman (180 pts) and Ricardo Rivero (179 pts) in close pursuit.

The top 20 Male Horses, Female Horses, and Handlers are eligible for prize money, with champions crowned across Yearling, Junior, and Senior categories, ensuring a display of unparalleled skill and elegance.

Prize Money Breakdown

Overall Rankings (Americas Series): $1.275 million

1st Place (Male & Female Horses): $100,000

1st Place (Handlers): $10,000

Special Bonus: $50,000 for the horse with the highest overall points.

Las Vegas Championship: $270,000

Top 10 in each category (Yearlings, Juniors, Seniors – Male & Female)

1st Place Prize: $10,000

Total Prize Purse: $1.595 million

Entertainment Extravaganza

The GCAT Final Las Vegas blends elite sport with world-class entertainment:

September 26

Elvis - Shawn Klush & the Showgirls: the ultimate Elvis tribute act.

September 28

The Greatest Showman Live Performance: A theatrical tribute inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster.

A surprise live concert by a Grammy winner performer

DJ Sets in the Village: A vibrant festive atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Prestigious Partners

The event is supported by an esteemed lineup of partners:

Doha Bank

Richard Mille

Alkass

Douglas Elliman

Wynn Hotel

Lamborghini Las Vegas

Fan Experience

Attendees will enjoy a dynamic three-day program:

Elite competitions featuring global talent.

A cultural village with lifestyle showcases, interactive displays, and retail.

Premium hospitality celebrating the glamour of Arabian horses.

Admission: Free village entry (first-come, first-served). Limited seats in the grandstands (first-come, first-served).

Follow @arabianstour on Instagram or visit www.gcarabianstour.com to stay updated with the latest news, or download the GCAT app, available on Apple and Android for real-time results and rankings.

About the Global Champions Arabians Tour

Inaugurated in 2024, the Global Champions Arabians Tour is an exclusive Arabian Horse Championship series, taking place in state-of-the-art venues in iconic locations worldwide and offers the highest prize money in the sport's history. Its mission is to promote the uniqueness of Purebred Arabian Horses through an international platform, fostering a legacy of excellence, transparency, fairness and integrity.

