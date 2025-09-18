Court King Injury Law Broadens Access to Injury and Immigration Legal Services

Las Vegas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada - September 18, 2025 -

Court King Injury Law, a client-focused law firm known for its representation in personal injury, immigration, and whistleblower law, announced the expansion of its core services to increase accessibility for clients. This development marks a significant step in the firm's continued effort to deliver timely, client-focused legal support.

The firm, led by founder and managing attorney Jordan Butler, has become recognized for its legal strategy, preparation, and commitment to direct client communication. By extending its footprint beyond central Las Vegas, the firm aims to meet the increasing legal needs of residents who may be facing injury-related claims, immigration concerns, or retaliation after reporting fraud.

"Expanding our service areas was a natural response to what we've seen across the region," said Jordan Butler. "People in Henderson, Summerlin, and surrounding neighborhoods are dealing with serious legal problems, accidents, government filings, and insurance barriers, but they don't always have access to focused representation nearby. We're here to change that."

The firm has seen a steady increase in case inquiries from outside Las Vegas proper, particularly from residents in suburban communities and rapidly growing neighborhoods. The extension of service coverage comes with an emphasis on maintaining direct attorney access and high-quality case preparation regardless of location.

Known for representing clients in negligence-based personal injury claims such as auto accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, and pedestrian incidents, the firm also provides legal support in complex immigration matters and whistleblower claims under the False Claims Act. These services are now actively available to residents in Henderson, Summerlin, and outlying areas of Las Vegas.

Jordan Butler, a former Division I athlete and award-winning litigator, noted that the firm's ability to adapt and remain responsive across communities has been essential to its mission. "We don't treat cases like files. These are people, and many of them are navigating stress, uncertainty, and financial disruption," he said. "Whether someone lives near the Strip or twenty miles away, the legal support they receive should be consistent, personalized, and informed."

The expansion includes both digital and in-person access for clients. Prospective clients in outlying areas can schedule consultations through the firm's website and are provided with clear next steps tailored to their specific legal issue. The firm remains committed to bilingual support, offering services in Spanish to ensure accessibility for non-English-speaking clients across all service areas.

Henderson, a rapidly expanding city in Clark County, has seen population growth alongside increased traffic and infrastructure demands, which often correlate with rising personal injury claims. Similarly, Summerlin's planned neighborhoods and outdoor spaces bring their own unique legal challenges, particularly in cases involving property liability and pedestrian safety. Court King Injury Law is positioning its expansion to align with the needs emerging from these local trends.

Additionally, the firm's immigration practice continues to serve a wide range of clients, including athletes, professionals, and families navigating legal entry, adjustment of status, and other application-based matters. This component of the practice will now be more accessible to residents in the west and southeast Las Vegas.

Whistleblower clients, including those aware of fraudulent activity involving government funds, can also now access legal consultations from a broader range of zip codes. These cases are often sensitive and time-bound, requiring precise legal filings under federal guidelines.

"This expansion allows more people to receive the same level of service we provide to every client—one that's strategic, accessible, and built on personal attention," said Jordan Butler.

Court King Injury Law will also focus on developing localized resources for prospective clients in each service area. This includes updated educational materials, access to legal FAQs tailored to regional concerns, and a refined intake process for quicker response times. The firm has begun collaborating with community partners to identify needs specific to each neighborhood it serves.

The firm encourages residents of Henderson, Summerlin, and the greater Las Vegas Valley who have experienced an accident, face an immigration filing, or are considering whistleblower action to schedule a consultation.

The legal landscape in Nevada continues to evolve, and local residents now have expanded access to a law firm prepared to guide them through the process with clarity and purpose.

Court King Injury Law will continue to build its presence in Clark County while maintaining its established reputation for client-centered legal representation. With a focus on long-term legal outcomes and case integrity, the firm's move into new service territories underscores its ongoing commitment to accessibility and legal excellence across Southern Nevada.

For more information about services now available in Henderson, Summerlin, and nearby communities, individuals can contact Court King Injury Law directly through the firm's official channels. All consultations remain confidential and are handled with attention to individual client needs.

Additional information and consultation requests are available through the official Court King Injury Law website.

###

For more information about Court King Injury Law, contact the company here:



Court King Injury Law

Jordan Butler

(702) 702-7575

jbutler@courtkinglaw.com

6290 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118, USA