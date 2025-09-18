Equus Workforce Solutions Hosts Greater Milwaukee Job Fair to Help Address Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortages and Shrinking Labor Pool

Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin is grappling with a dual workforce challenge: more open jobs than available workers and a shrinking pool of working-age residents. According to a report by the University of Wisconsin–Extension , the state has averaged 190,180 job openings each month since 2021, but only about 97,000 job seekers. At the same time, Wisconsin’s working-age population has declined by more than 35,000 people since 2011, with projections showing further losses in the decade ahead.

To help bridge these gaps, Equus Workforce Solutions is hosting the Greater Milwaukee Job Fair Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield from 12:00-3:00 p.m. This regional job fair, sponsored in partnership with the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development – Job Service, and the WOW Workforce Development Board, will connect hundreds of job seekers with area employers across industries. The event will also recognize local champions of change.

“Wisconsin’s workforce challenges require collaboration, innovation, and recognition of the people who make a difference,” said Bobby Nash, Business Services and Community Engagement Supervisor at Equus. “This event is not only about connecting talent with real opportunities, but also about shining a light on the individuals and partners who are moving our workforce forward.”

This year’s honorees include:

Workforce Hero Honoree: Ryan Krol, Community Based Career Advisor, recognized for his compassion and dedication to serving job seekers

Equus Impact Honorees: United Way of Kenosha County and the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

“These honorees represent the resilience and creativity needed to strengthen Wisconsin’s workforce,” said Nash. “They show what is possible when community organizations and employers work together to help individuals overcome barriers to employment.”

Equus plays a key role in building sustainable workforce pipelines through initiatives such as the FoodShare Employment and Training (FSET) program, a free program run by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Equus is a provider of FSET services, helping FoodShare recipients gain job skills, access education, and receive FREE support such as help with work-related expenses.

“Programs like FSET are critical for Wisconsin’s future,” said Nash. “They provide job seekers with the tools they need to succeed while giving employers access to a broader, more reliable talent pool.”

This event is open to the public and job seekers, employers, and community members are encouraged to attend. Employers can reserve booth space through the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce by September 17, and job seekers can text JOBS to 56512 or visit www.readyFSETgo.org to register.

This event is an opportunity to connect with local talent, celebrate workforce heroes, and see first-hand the programs and partnerships that are strengthening Wisconsin’s workforce.

