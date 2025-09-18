Toni Pashley joins Scene Health as Chief Product Officer to help solve the Medication Adherence challenge

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scene Health, a leader in MedEngagement, welcomes Toni Pashley as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), marking a transformative moment for Scene as they accelerate their technological innovations to support true medication adherence: helping people take their medication as prescribed, every day. Medication non-adherence remains at epidemic levels, costing the US healthcare system more than $500B per year in preventable hospitalizations.

With a proven track record of developing large-scale integrated platforms in digital health, Pashley is set to elevate Scene Health’s product to a new level of interoperability, scalability, and innovation. In this newly created role, Pashley will leverage her leadership experience to drive the product vision and market positioning for Scene Health, making Scene a change maker in virtual care with demonstrable and independently validated ROI. Pashley’s experience in data analytics, engagement, and behavior change programs will add an increased focus on the patient experience and data insights offered by Scene Health.



“I’m excited to join Scene Health and use my health technology experience to solve complex challenges for clinical engagement across health plans, providers, and patients,” says Pashley. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Scene Health to further the mission of driving real, tangible impact on people's health and the costs of healthcare. The distinctive video engagement capabilities offered by Scene present a compelling and novel opportunity while addressing a pressing need in healthcare.”

Pashley joins Scene Health from Sharecare, where she was the EVP & Chief Product Officer, helping grow the business and leading both product and engineering teams from startup to a publicly traded company. Her prior work across organizations like CNN, the CDC, NCR, and AT&T has equipped her with a unique understanding of the complexities of data integration and software development.

“Toni Pashley is a proven healthcare executive and leader, and we are very excited to have her on board. Her vision and commitment to rapid technological advancement make her the ideal leader for our team as we scale,” said Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of Scene Health. “When people with chronic conditions take their medication as prescribed, they get sick less often and stay out of the hospital. Toni will be instrumental in making our market-leading video Directly Observed Therapy (video DOT) solution available to more and more people who need support in taking medication as prescribed.” Scene’s video DOT is the gold standard for medication adherence and has been integrated into CDC treatment guidelines. More than twenty-five peer-reviewed publications and customer studies demonstrate Scene’s ability to help improve condition control and prevent hospitalization.

About Scene Health

Scene Health's 360° model of care utilizes Directly Observed Therapy through video technology to address the $500B medication non-adherence problem. Scene currently delivers programs for government-sponsored health plans, public health departments, and life science organizations covering multiple chronic and infectious conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, CHF, cholesterol control, opioid use disorder, hepatitis C, tuberculosis, and solid organ transplant. For further information, please contact info@scene.health.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e510af3-00e2-4a71-8416-f234ca638105