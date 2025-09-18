Acrow’s Detour Rental Solution Enables Undisturbed Flow of Traffic During Bridge Replacement in Southern Iowa

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges is providing temporary access for motorists during a bridge replacement project in Iowa. The detour bridge was installed on U.S. Route 34 in the southern portion of the state.

U.S. Route 34 (also designated the 34th Infantry Division Memorial Highway) is a heavily traveled east-west arterial across southern Iowa. When the bridge carrying traffic over South Avery Creek between the cities of Ottumwa and Albia was due to be replaced, maintaining traffic with a temporary detour bridge was considered necessary for the success of the project, as no viable detour route was available. An Acrow 700XS® bridge was selected and provided to project contractor Godbersen-Smith Construction Company.

Although the original project plans called for three-span temporary bridge with two intermediate piers, Acrow designed a single span structure without the need for intermediate piers, which helped to reduce costs significantly. In addition, the clear span solution would not require any work in the waterways, minimizing disruption to the aquatic habitat and eliminating environmental permitting. Acrow’s modular steel structure is 150 feet (45.72m) long, with a two-lane width of 30 feet (9.15m). It has an asphalt overlay deck surface, and was designed to AASHTO-HL 93 load specification.

While initial plans called for a crane-assisted installation, site constraints and high crane costs led the contractor to use a full cantilever launch method utilizing Acrow launching equipment resulting in considerable cost savings. Despite heavy rainfall over the following two months, the bridge opened to traffic in mid-July and will remain in service until the new permanent bridge is completed, now expected by November 2025.

"Acrow’s modular steel detour bridges offer a reliable solution for minimizing road user disruptions during construction,” said Megan Duello, Acrow’s Business Development Manager responsible for Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. “Available for rent or purchase, our cost-effective, durable structures help contractors and project owners enhance site safety while keeping projects on or ahead of schedule.”

“Easily and rapidly assembled and installed, Acrow’s modular detour bridges offer numerous benefits over phased construction,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “When alternate routes are limited, our versatile detour bridges provide a dependable way to keep traffic moving, minimize project disruptions, and lower costs through accelerated construction.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80dbc078-09ab-441d-8799-85020ac65468