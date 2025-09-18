CHTR Announcement: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Investors to Contact the Firm About Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Charter securities, including purchasers of call options, or sellers of put options, between July 26, 2024, and July 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is October 14, 2025.

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the impact of the cancelation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) was a material event Charter was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (2) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (3) Charter was not executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (4) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter’s execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (5) accordingly, Charter had no reasonable basis to state the company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of Charter and its EBITDA growth; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Charter investors may, no later than October 14, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

