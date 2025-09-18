Phorcys Capital Partners Acquires Village Veranda at Lady Lake, Expanding Senior Living Exposure in Florida

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phorcys Capital Partners, LLC (“Phorcys”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Village Veranda at Lady Lake, a 125-unit assisted living and memory care community located adjacent to The Villages, one of the nation’s fastest-growing retirement destinations. The community was acquired through a court-appointed receivership sale in which Phorcys was selected as the stalking horse bidder.

“Village Veranda at Lady Lake represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a high-quality senior living community in a premier Florida market,” said Vasileios Sfyris, Managing Partner at Phorcys. “We see tremendous potential to build on the strong foundation already in place and further enhance the resident experience.”

Opened in 2019, the community offers a full continuum of care with assisted living and memory care services, along with modern amenities including landscaped courtyards, a theater, café lounge, library, salon, physical therapy, and fitness center. Its location along US-441 provides excellent visibility and accessibility, serving a rapidly growing senior population within the Orlando MSA.





Phorcys will partner with SRI Management, a highly regarded senior living operator, to continue driving occupancy growth and operational excellence at the community.

“Phorcys Capital Partners brings an ownership mindset and long-term vision that align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional resident care,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management. “Together, we look forward to positioning Village Veranda as the community of choice in the Lady Lake market.”

This acquisition marks Phorcys’s fifth senior housing investment and underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the growing senior housing market.

“Senior housing remains one of the most compelling investment opportunities today,” added Sfyris. “We believe demographic tailwinds and limited new supply create an environment where well-located, well-managed communities like Village Veranda can deliver exceptional outcomes for residents and attractive returns for investors.”

